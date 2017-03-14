“The synergy between these 2 innovative companies will certainly give health care providers better opportunities to gain the freedom to focus on what matters most - patient care."

Scribe Healthcare Technologies announced that it will expand its partnership with Azalea Health. Azalea’s Practice Management software will be paired with Scribe’s suite of solutions for stream-lining back office functions. The two companies’ innovative solutions will be combined to offer medical billing solutions to Scribe’s existing and future clients. Scribe and Azalea had previously partnered to fully integrate Scribe’s dictation solution into the Azalea EHR, and allowing physicians to quickly and accurately document clinical encounters.

Said Scribe CEO Mark D. Boyce, “Scribe welcomes this opportunity to work even more closely with Azalea in the future. The synergy between these 2 innovative companies will certainly give health care providers better opportunities to gain the freedom to focus on what matters most - patient care.”

About Scribe Healthcare Technologies:

Scribe is the leading, cloud enabled, Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions company for healthcare providers in optimizing productivity and revenue in the creation, coding and management of health care records, insurance claims and payments. Scribe’s products and services return flexibility, control, and productivity to healthcare organizations which restore physician productivity through simplified, intuitive and innovative medical workflow solutions. Scribe serves health care providers and organizations of all sizes, from single practitioners to clinics to hospitals, tailoring its products, services and people to the unique needs of each practice it serves. Learn more at http://www.scribe.com or 1.866.672.7423.

About Azalea Health:

Azalea Health is a leading provider of fully integrated, technology-enables healthcare solutions and managed services for practices of all sizes and most specialties. Learn more at http://www.AzaleaHealth.com or call (877)777.7686.