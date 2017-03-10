Belatrix Software, a leading software development company, sponsored the WSO2Con event which took place last week. WSO2’s open source technologies help companies integrate different sources of data, one of the most pressing challenges organizations face today. Bringing together different data means it is easier to provide new, innovative services to customers.

More than 250 people attended the event in San Francisco. Underlying the event was the theme of disruption, and how open source middleware can help create agile, digital businesses. Topics included how enterprises can implement digital platforms using WSO2 integration. WSO2 also introduced a preview version of “Ballerina”, a new programming language which is optimized for integration.

Luis Robbio, Belatrix’s CEO, commented: “As a long-standing partner of WSO2, we were privileged to sponsor WSO2’s event. WSO2Con proved to be tremendously successful and insightful, as organizations from different industries spoke about the challenges and rewards of transitioning to a digital world. As many people at the event mentioned, every company is now a software company.”

About Belatrix Software:

Belatrix Software helps clients achieve the full impact of their R&D capabilities developing high quality, innovative software, QA, testing and mobile solutions that enables clients to generate best-in-class software products, decrease time to market, and gain competitive edge.

Belatrix's clients include both established Fortune level and emerging, venture backed firms. Some of the firm's clients are Disney, Adobe, SiriusXM, mFoundry, and Chatham Financial. Belatrix is a South American company with offices in Naples, New York, San Francisco, London, Mendoza, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Lima. For more information, visit http://www.belatrixsf.com.