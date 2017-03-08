ProviDyn Launches Security Awareness Training Service

Despite decades of warnings, social engineering—where users are duped into opening a ‘digital door’ to an organization’s network—remains the single most common cause of security breaches.

ProviDyn®, a provider of IT support, strategy and services for small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofits, has debuted a new cybersecurity training service for its customers. The targeted training helps organizations ensure their employees understand the mechanisms of spam, phishing, spear-phishing, malware and social engineering and can apply this knowledge in their day-to-day jobs.

Companies licensing the service will gain access to interactive browser-based security awareness training, delivered in engaging, 15-minute modules. The service also includes simulated, customizable phishing attacks, sent to company personnel randomly and/or weekly, as well as targeted, personalized spear-phishing campaigns.

“Despite decades of warnings, social engineering—where users are duped into opening a ‘digital door’ to an organization’s network—remains the single most common cause of security breaches,” said ProviDyn CEO Hamish Davidson. “With our service, organizations can train users to recognize and avoid threats and then test users, safely, to see if the training sticks.”

Additional features of the service include:



Tests for opening MS Office attachments: Word, Excel, PPT, and PDF (also zipped).

“Vulnerable browser plugin” detection to root out plugins personnel might have installed during testing.

USB drive test to monitor and record user behaviors with unknown USBs.

"Phishing reply tracking" to determine if a user replies to a simulated phishing email, with capture of the information the individual sent in the reply.

Phish alert button so users can report phishing attacks (simulated and real).

Phishing security test email reports that are delivered to the designated administrator at the end of each phishing campaign.

Training reports for all users or a specific group (who started, completed, started but never finished).

“Cybercriminals have become extremely wily and know how to trick users,” said Davidson. “Telling users not to engage in dangerous behaviors is not enough. Avoiding cyber breaches requires companies to fully train personnel and then continually test them.”

About ProviDyn

ProviDyn provides technology expertise, services and support to help small and mid-sized organizations sustain growth and strengthen performance. Backed by technology experts, ProviDyn helps organizations gain the full benefits of existing technology, make strategic investments in implementing new technology and maintain an infrastructure that is secure, reliable and flexible. ProviDyn offers managed services, mobile computing, IT strategy, virtualization, cloud computing, business continuity, network security and IP telephony. To learn more about how ProviDyn is driving business through technology and helping companies reduce costs, improve efficiency and maximize productivity, visit http://www.providyn.com.