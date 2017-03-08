Financial Advisor Kyle Sikes Joins Belmont Capital Advisors

Kyle Sykes, Financial Advisor The reason we’re in business is to help people grow and preserve their life savings for their retirement years.

Belmont Capital Advisors is proud to announce Kyle Sikes has joined its team of outstanding financial advisors and will work primarily from its new location in the Historic District of Belmont, NC at 123 N. Main Street.

For nearly a decade, Sikes has helped clients address their financial concerns and develop strategies by focusing on each individual’s specific needs. After graduating from Western Carolina University, Sikes began his career as a Banker with BB&T, where he developed a well-rounded understanding of the financial industry. He then transitioned to the world of financial advisement, where he helped manage over $300 million in client assets, working with high net worth individuals and local businesses.

“We’re excited to have Kyle as part of our team of exceptional financial advisers here in Belmont. NC. His experience and areas of expertise will benefit our clients and our community immensely,” added JoePat Roop, President and Founder of Belmont Capital Advisors. Sikes holds his Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses, as well as Life, Health and Variable Annuity licenses through the North Carolina DOI.

“The reason we’re in business is to help people grow and preserve their life savings for their retirement years. Retirement is a life-event and can cause anxiety for people. We want to be their partner - and start early - to help make sure they go into retirement confidently and have the big picture covered,” added Roop. “Kyle Sikes’ experience and track record is aligned with who we are as a company; we’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

Sikes is active in the communities he serves; he is currently a member of the Caromont Care Council, The Next Generation Fund, and The Community Foundation of Gaston County.

About Belmont Capital Advisors

Founded in 2009, Belmont Capital Advisors has grown as an independent firm with solutions ranging from wealth management to retirement planning. The advisors at Belmont Capital Advisors have a reputation for safeguarding, enhancing, and passing on a legacy of financial security built over a lifetime of hard work.

Belmont Capital Advisors seeks to offer sound advice and added peace of mind to its clients. As an independent company, it offers solutions to help clients through retirement. Rather than approaching the future with a one-size-fits-all approach, Belmont Capital Advisors works one-on-one with clients to assess their unique financial situation and provide the right tools to achieve the retirement its clients deserve. As a financial adviser with a legal fiduciary responsibility, BCA will always put its clients’ best interest first.

For more information, visit http://www.belmont-capital.com/

Securities offered through Kalos Capital, Inc. and Investment Advisory Services offered through Kalos Management, Inc. both located at 11525 Park Woods Circle, Alpharetta, GA, 30005 (678)-356-1100. Belmont Capital Advisors, Inc. is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Kalos Capital, Inc. or Kalos Management, Inc.