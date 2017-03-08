OEC Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President of Sales

As an accomplished sales executive with tremendous industry experience, Terry brings a wealth of knowledge on how to develop and execute sales strategies that support business growth for us and our customers and drive value for the end user.

OEConnection (OEC), a leading technology provider for OEM distribution networks, has announced the appointment of Terry Cummins as Executive Vice President, Sales. Cummins will manage the Direct Sales team and is responsible for driving increased sales through automotive dealers and dealer groups.

OEC web-based solutions help automakers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers and their franchised dealer networks increase OEM parts sales, drive greater operational efficiencies and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

“We are delighted to welcome Terry to the team,” said Chuck Rotuno, OEC Chairman & CEO. “As an accomplished sales executive with tremendous industry experience, Terry brings a wealth of knowledge on how to develop and execute sales strategies that support business growth for us and our customers and drive value for the end user.”

Prior to joining OEC, Cummins was Vice President, Sales at Dealer-FX Group in Michigan, where he designed and built the US sales force and launched the company’s solution suite into Canada. Cummins also previously worked at Oracle and at Reynolds & Reynolds, where he served most recently as Senior Vice President, Sales.

“OEC is an industry leader and a top tech company due to its commitment to providing innovative technology solutions,” Cummins said. “They have an excellent track record of customer satisfaction and retention.”

Cummins holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of South Dakota and a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University.

About OEC

OEC (OEC) is the leading parts ecommerce technology provider for OEM distribution networks, serving over 20 OEMs and 100,000 dealership and repair customers. Customers use OEC solutions millions of times each month to access real-time, dynamic pricing and to market, manage and move original equipment parts, facilitating an estimated $20 billion in annual replacement parts trade. The company is headquartered in the greater Cleveland area at 4205 Highlander Parkway, Richfield, Ohio, 44286. Additional information is available at http://www.oeconnection.com or by emailing Geo Money at Geo.Money(at)oeconnection(dot)com.