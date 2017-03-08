Pencils Down! Turning Technologies Revolutionizes Classroom Testing

“ExamView v11 will empower teachers more than ever before and make a significant impact on classroom assessments.”

Turning Technologies, a leading educational technology company, announced today the much-anticipated release of ExamView v11. The complete assessment solution now features a fresh new appearance, expanded learning management system integrations, synchronous and asynchronous assessment potential, comprehensive clicker support and, for the first time, the ability to upgrade to online testing capabilities that will change the way assessments are administered and taken in the ExamView classroom.

“ExamView is a powerful brand in K-12 classrooms and long recognized as the most trusted name in assessment technology,” stated Ethan Cohen, CEO of Turning Technologies. “In addition to enhancements to its core functionality, ExamView v11 provides a simple, reliable and inexpensive solution for online test-taking.”

Excitement for ExamView v11 centers on the unveiling of ExamView Premium. For the first time in the software’s 19-year history, ExamView tests can be administered online with users responding to questions through an application on any web-enabled device. Assessments are automatically graded for efficient student monitoring and evaluation. ExamView Premium provides an alternative to the traditional forms of test-taking, which are labor-intensive to administer and assess.

“ExamView v11 will empower teachers more than ever before and make a significant impact on classroom assessments,” said Dr. Tina Rooks, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. “ExamView Premium enables anytime, anywhere assessments where teachers can publish an online test directly from their desktop and engage students with web-enabled devices.”

A cleaner, modern look encompasses ExamView v11. The software underwent a total redesign that includes a more attractive and simplified user interface. An enhanced appearance, combined with a familiar desktop experience, streamlines clients’ interactions with ExamView. Going beyond the design, Turning Technologies has expanded its integrations with top learning management systems to make ExamView a more cohesive solution. The all new ExamView integrates with Blackboard Learn 9.1, Brightspace by D2L, Canvas, Moodle 3.1.2, Sakai and Schoology.

Student response clickers are key in the delivery of assessments in many classrooms. With that in mind, ExamView v11 supports both Turning Technologies and eInstruction clickers and offers test manager troubleshooting tips to eliminate technical worries.

About Turning Technologies:

Turning Technologies is the global leader for learning engagement and assessment solutions. Founded in 2002 in Youngstown, OH, Turning Technologies began with the development of response technology that was affordable and user-friendly. Today, over 20 million Turning Technologies response devices have been delivered to K-12 schools, universities and businesses worldwide. Information on Turning Technologies can be found at http://www.TurningTechnologies.com. Follow @TurningTech.