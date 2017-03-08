Owners/ Developers Mike Millisor and Mike Dudick accept an ACE Award on behalf of BGV at ARDA World. Assistant GM at BGV's Grand Lodge on Peak 7, Nick Borovich shared, "It’s an honor to work for the employer of choice in Summit County. I’m humbled to be nominated as a finalist for the prestigious ACE Future Leader award."

The American Resort Development Association(ARDA) recently selected over a dozen nominees from Breckenridge Grand Vacations(BGV) as finalists in 20 categories at the upcoming 2017 ARDA Awards for resort professionals. Each year, ARDA, the trade association which represents the timeshare vacation ownership and resort development industry, hosts ARDA World, the annual gathering of timeshare professionals.

ARDA has also presented BGV with numerous ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) awards over the years, which is the highest honor in the timeshare world and distinguishes those who have reached the most supreme level of excellence in the industry.

Designed to distinguish the top employees and organizations in the global timeshare industry, the ARDA Awards(ARDYs) have become the standard to which the vacation ownership and resort development industries measures success.

This year, BGV produced finalists in 18 ARDY categories and two ACE award nominations:

Karen Hackett - Marketing Programs

Dave McEnery - Sales Management Executive

Glenn Brady - Salesperson In House

Pete O’Neill - Salesperson Traditional Line

BGV Traditional Sales Team - Sales Team

Amy Hoffmann - Business Admin Manager: Finance, Accounting, HOA

Scarlett Lewark - Business Admin Manager: Contract Admin

Mindy McGowan - Business Admin Team Member: Contracts Admin

Jenna Duncan - Inventory Revenue Management Manager

Greg Jordan - Owner/Customer Relations Admin Support Professional

Brittany de Graaf - Communications/Public Relations Professional or Team

Rob Dollars - Training and Development Manager

BGV IT Team - Technology Project Manager or Team

Daniel Ramirez - Maintenance Team Member

Leonardo Alvarez - Housekeeping Manager

Cathy Galvez - Housekeeping Team Member

BGV Fall Fest, Katie L’Estrange - Special Event

GrandColoradoonPeak8.com, Internet Marketing Team - Website Development

Nick Borovich - ACE Future Leader

BGV - ACE Customer Service

All BGV award contenders will have the opportunity to attend the 2017 ARDA World Convention in New Orleans, where the winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on March 29. All finalists in the competition are selected from hundreds of entries submitted by ARDA members and judged independently in a confidential/blind judging process.

ABOUT BRECKENRIDGE GRAND VACATIONS: Created in 1984, Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) was built by brothers Mike and Rob Millisor and friend Mike Dudick upon the belief that the success of their company would be determined by the positive impact it had on their owners and guests, employees and the community. The developers of the company also embraced the concept that BGV would be the best in sales if they were first and foremost the best in customer service. The company has embraced the Net Promoter methodology company-wide and consistently beats industry averages with its high scores. BGV now creates Grand vacations for over 25,000 owners and employs over 500 staff members.