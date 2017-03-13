Consumers Digest Awards DECOLAV Best Buy in Sinks

DECOLAV's Classically Redefined 1457-CWH We will continue to manufacture the perfect product for our consumers, encompassing innovation, style and affordability, while never sacrificing quality.

Consumers Digest awarded DECOLAV Best Buy in Sinks for their Classically Redefined 1457-CWH bathroom sink in the Midrange selection category in their April 2017 Issue.

According to Consumers Digest's April 2017 Issue, “The Classically Redefined 1457-CWH has the best combination of bowl size, depth and warranty among sinks that are in this price range. We believe that this models unique matching drain cover gives it a more distinctive look than what other midrange sinks have.” The other categories include Premium and Economy selection, both awarded to Kohler.

“We are very proud of this award and recognition. This will allow the consumer continue to trust our quality product as much as they always trusted our bathroom sinks and furniture,” said Robert Mayer, President of DECOLAV. “We will continue to manufacture the perfect product for our consumers, encompassing innovation, style and affordability, while never sacrificing quality. We would also like to congratulate Kohler for also being named a Best Buy in Sinks.”

The 1457-CWH from DECOLAV’s Classically Redefined Collection features dimensions of 23-3/8 in x 15-1/2 in, a bowl depth of 5-1/4 inches and is available in white. DECOLAV’s 1457-CWH bathroom sink has the perfect basin depth accompanied by matching drain cover to create a redefined look.

DECOLAV’s product line consists of bathroom sinks, bathroom vanities, and drains available online and in store. Visit decolav.com to find a retailer.

About DECOLAV

DECOLAV® is a leading manufacturer of high-end bathroom furniture including bathroom vanities, bathroom sinks, glass sinks, vitreous china sinks, vessel sinks, solid surface sinks, medicine cabinets, linen towers, and mirrors. Combining style and innovation, without the price tag. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DECOLAV® specializes in providing unique and inviting solutions to suit anyone’s style. DECOLAV currently serves the residential, hospitality and commercial markets.