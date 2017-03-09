Authentic Web Welcomes New Management Team Members

... we at Authentic Web are in the get up and go mode to bring a new vision of what it means to manage digital domain footprints.

Today Authentic Web Inc., provider of enterprise Internet infrastructure and corporate domain registrar services, announced two additions to its management team to help drive the company’s growth.

Joining the company as the VP Sales and Marketing is Paul Engels. In this role, he will lead the company’s identification of market opportunities and new customer acquisition through business development, direct and channel sales. Paul brings a wealth of experience and success to Authentic Web from previous SVP and C-level roles at private and public enterprise SaaS businesses.

Also new to Authentic Web is Junior Payne, joining as the VP Technology to guide and execute the company’s product vision and technology roadmap. A brilliant technologist and team leader, Junior got involved in the new TLD space early, building new products and services related to the top level domain expansion program. That expertise along with his history with enterprise with networks and security brings a key capability for us to fulfill our product roadmap vision.

At a time when the Top Level Domain expansion market is just beginning to show increased adoption and as the affect on brand marketing and service delivery changes, we at Authentic Web are in the get up and go mode to bring a new vision of what it means to manage digital domain footprints. Authentic Web is based in Toronto, Canada with operations in the UK and currently supports several top tier enterprise clients.

About Authentic Web Inc.

Authentic Web addresses the needs of enterprises to deploy, innovate and scale brand registry ecosystems and to optimize their digital footprint in corporate domain portfolio spaces. Authentic Web’s comprehensive toolset enables enterprise teams to address regulatory requirements, drive business growth, reduce total cost of ownership and strategically position brands to win in a changing digital identity landscape. The company also operates brandtld.news, a showcase of LIVE Brand TLD use cases.

