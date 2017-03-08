Kettera Strategies LLC and its Hydra marketplace, a global platform providing investors with manager access, notional funding, daily transparency and twice monthly liquidity to established and emerging alternative asset managers, today announced that the Diversified Trend Program of Transtrend B.V., an asset manager specialized in systematic trading strategies, has been added to the fast-growing Hydra platform.

Established in 1991 and based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Transtrend has over 25 years of experience in researching markets and managing systematic trading strategies for its clients. Transtrend’s Diversified Trend Program ($5.2 billion in assets, including notional funds) seeks to profit from trends in a large variety of futures and forward markets across all asset classes − foreign exchange, commodities, interest rates and equity related markets. The program is known for its non-linear correlation with other trading styles and traditional asset classes, and its capacity to provide strong crisis alpha.

“We are excited to be on Hydra and to work with the Kettera team to access new markets and provide investors with high levels of flexibility, capital efficiency and transparency,” said André Honig, head of Investor Relations at Transtrend.

“Transtrend is a global leader and innovator in systematic investing and we welcome them to Hydra,” said Jon Stein, Kettera CEO. “Hydra will not only make Transtrend’s flagship program more accessible but will give investors the ability to notionally fund access to the program.”

More than 40 investment strategies are available on the Hydra marketplace.

About Transtrend

Following a research project that was initiated in 1987, Transtrend was established in 1991 in the Netherlands as an asset manager purely focused on systematic trading strategies.

Transtrend is authorized by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to act as the alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) of alternative investment funds (AIFs) and to provide individual portfolio management services. In addition, Transtrend is registered under the United States Commodity Exchange Act, as amended, as a commodity trading advisor (CTA), and as a swaps firm and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA) in these capacities. Transtrend operates as an independent wholly-owned subsidiary of the Robeco Group, which is 100% owned by Orix Corporation.

About Hydra and Kettera Strategies

Kettera Strategies LLC owns and operates Hydra, the leading independent custody-based managed account platform. Kettera launched Hydra to provide institutional investors, family offices, wealth managers and high net worth investors with efficient access to global macro, FX, volatility and managed futures strategies.

Hydra allows investors to access single managers or create bespoke, multi-manager portfolios from an array of established and emerging managers. The platform is custody based and offers enhanced liquidity, partial funding and daily performance reporting.

Hydra is independent and objective, freeing it from conflicts of interests often associated with bank and brokerage based groups.

Important Risk Information

The past performance of the Fund or any trading advisor associated with the Hydra marketplace is not necessarily indicative of the future results of either the Fund or the corresponding Hydra Cell. There is no guarantee or representation made that any Hydra Cell investment program, trading manager or investment product associated therewith will be successful.