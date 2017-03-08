The Copley Consulting Group To Launch Expenseline

“Our objective in releasing Expenseline was to provide a solution to help companies enforce compliance with expense management policies and procedures, as well as providing digitally relevant features"

The Copley Consulting Group, a manufacturing ERP software specialist and Gold Level Channel Partner with Infor, today announces the release of Expenseline, an expense management solution designed specifically for Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) users.

Expenseline helps small and medium sized businesses using Infor’s CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) solution record, manage and approve employee travel related expenses. The software gives users and approvers a comprehensive set of tools to reduce the amount of time spent on managing expense reporting and controlling costs.

“With travel-related expenses being the second largest line item in many organizations next to payroll expenditures,” stated Robert Lane, CEO of The Copley Consulting Group, “Our objective in releasing Expenseline was to provide a solution to help companies enforce compliance with expense management policies and procedures, as well as providing digitally relevant features such as receipts document capture and credit card integration to reduce time and cost with employee expense reporting.”

Designed to integrate seamlessly to Infor CSI modules for Accounts Payable and General Ledger, Expenseline also supports both corporate and departmental approval procedures for employee submitted expense reports. The Expenseline solution creates an environment where compliance expense submissions and back office integration are automatic and ad-hoc expense reporting and analytics are flexible and available via intuitive data views.

A preview of the Expenseline solution will be highlighted at the SUN (SyteLine User Network) Conference in Orlando, FL., on March 13-14, 2017.