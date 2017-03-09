“Video is such an asset to communicating marketing message for companies large and small.”

Finally Free Media, a production company specializing in business and nonprofit promotional videos in Orange County, CA, is proud to announce their newly re-designed website. The new website was re-designed with the client in mind with simplifying navigation and more detail on services they provide.

According to Roman Debotch, co-owner of Finally Free Media, the new website is designed to give the client a much more in depth understanding of the video production process. “When new clients come to our website, we want them to learn about all the different options we offer to meet their video production needs,” said Ms Debotch. “We have found that clients who spend more time to learn about our process get the best out of working with us. That’s why we decided to redesign the website to make the navigation much better and add a lot of detail on how we work."

Video production is an ever growing field in Orange County, CA. For years, Los Angeles has overshadowed its neighbor to the south when it comes to anything relating to video production. But that has all changed thanks to fairly recent technology that has made the process of producing and distributing video much cheaper. Now, smaller companies with smaller budgets can also get high value video production for their marketing needs. With Orange County being home to countless corporate offices and small businesses, the video production market has experienced an impressive growth.

Founded in 2012, Finally Free Media has been serving the business and nonprofit community in Orange County by producing hundred of corporate videos, brand marketing videos, interviews, testimonials, and much more. “We have worked with national and local companies and absolutely love being part of the marketing process for businesses,” Ms. Debotch added. “Video is such an asset to communicating marketing message for companies large and small.”

Visit the the new website and learn about all the video production services offered by Finally Free Media at https://www.finallyfreemedia.com.