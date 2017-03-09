More than 100 women from 43 companies graduated from the 2016-2017 Pathbuilders Percepta® program on March 7, 2017 at the Cobb Energy Centre. Percepta is a six-month cross-company mentoring program for women with proven track records of professional success who have taken their development to a new level through an integrated and proven methodology that combines mentoring, interactive workshops and peer networking. These Percepta alumnae are ready to take on additional challenges and manage more significant key initiatives, projects and teams within their companies.

“I was thrilled to be matched with two peer mentees and a mentor. During our time together, one peer mentee got a promotion, another learned tools to better connect with peers, and I learned the value of working smarter -- with more intent and focus. Each of us, including our mentor, learned how to redefine workplace success,” said mentee Morieka Johnson, Senior Communications Manager, Cox Media Group. Johnson’s peers included of Rode Catherin, Sales Development Manager - Healthcare, of Solvay Specialty Polymers and Lauren Whipple Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing of Purchasing Power, LLC. Her mentor was Natalie Pierce.

Women who participated in the program covered a core program curriculum including developing a corporate image and persona, mapping career paths, identifying skill gaps, improving communication skills, building credibility and influence and understanding the unwritten rules that guide an organization.

Mentors also learned from the curriculum and addressing the topics with their mentees during the group mentoring sessions. “I learned a great deal from my mentees. It’s exciting to see them grow but it’s more exciting to realize that I’m learning and I’m becoming a better leader by interacting with them,” said mentor Carolina Moreschi, Head of Global Organizational & Leadership Development, Equifax, Inc. The women in Moreschi’s mentoring group were Caroline Grubbs, Manager, Employee Experience, RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc., Mariel Turnbull, Quality Assurance Coordinator, Gas South, LLC and Iche Wallace, Supervisor, Revenue Accounting, McKesson Corporation.

Over the last 14 years, Pathbuilders has graduated nearly a 1,000 mentees through the Percepta program, many of whom have demonstrated a solid track record of improved performance upon completion. Participants from companies such as Turner Broadcasting System, Cox Communications, Holder Construction Company, Verizon Wireless, Solvay SA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Junior Achievement of Georgia have shared professional successes and organizational impact which results in recommendations for colleagues and additional direct reports to participate in the Percepta program year after year.

Participants in the 2016–2017 Fall Percepta program are from the following organizations:

AGCO Corporation

Assurant, Inc.

Care Logistics

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Colonial Pipeline Company

Comcast Corporation

Cotiviti Healthcare

Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Equifax, Inc.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Gas South, LLC

Genuine Parts Company

Graphic Packaging International

Hands On Atlanta

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

HD Supply

Holder Construction Company

Hotel Equities

InterContinental Hotels Group

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Landis+Gyr

LeasePlan USA

Lendmark Financial Services, LLC

Lift361

McKesson Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Patientco

PowerPlan, Inc.

Printpack, Inc.

Purchasing Power, LLC

RaceTac Petroleum, Inc.

Red Bull Media House

RELX Group

Scientific Games

SecureWorks

Solvay SA

Tennessee Valley Authority

The Home Depot

The Kroger Company

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Vitamin T

WestRock

Additional information about Percepta and the other mentoring programs offered by Pathbuilders for different career stages may be found at http://www.pathbuilders.com.

About Pathbuilders Inc.

Pathbuilders transforms top talent into high-impact leaders who move business forward. Through customized programming, Pathbuilders leverages a model that effectively combines mentoring, educational workshops, and interactive peer exchange to accelerate the career growth of individuals and directly contribute to the bottom-line success of client organizations. Pathbuilders was founded in 1995 with a unique focus on developing the potential of high-performing women and creating gender-diverse leadership teams. Today, Pathbuilders leverages the corporate experience of its team to develop impactful developmental experiences for high-potential women and men in forward-thinking organizations. Pathbuilders has worked with nearly 4,000 professionals from more than 400 client organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities, and government agencies. More information can be found at http://www.Pathbuilders.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.