CPPS Credential Reaches Five-Year Milestone

The Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS) credential, introduced for the first time during Patient Safety Awareness Week in 2012, celebrates its five-year anniversary this month.

The CPPS credential was developed to establish patient safety competency standards and elevate the professional stature of those who meet knowledge requirements in safety science, human factors engineering, and the practice of safe care. The number of certified professionals has grown quickly over the years with the first "pinning" ceremony held at the 15th Annual NPSF Patient Safety Congress in 2013 where those certificants in attendance received their CPPS pins. The number of certificants reached 500 in April of 2014 and doubled to 1,000 in October of 2015. To date, more than 1,600 health professionals have achieved the CPPS credential.

This group of committed individuals spans all 50 states and 12 countries worldwide. It includes patient safety, quality and risk managers, nurses, pharmacists, physicians, executives, and other health disciplines.

“The CPPS credential is increasingly recognized as a required or highly desired credential for organizations that wish to validate competency, and achieving the CPPS credential can be a goal for aspiring professionals who want to move forward in patient safety as well as a validation of competency for experienced patient safety professionals,” said Kathryn Rapala, DNP, JD, RN, CPPS, chair of the certification board’s Expert Oversight Committee. “Anyone working in health care should be encouraged to pursue this credential and certify to their commitment, knowledge, and understanding of patient safety principles.”

“It is encouraging to see just how many health care professionals across the globe have demonstrated their dedication to the field of patient safety by achieving the CPPS credential,” said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, president of the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety and president and CEO of the National Patient Safety Foundation. “Over the next five years and beyond, I’m certain that the credential will continue its rapid growth—a sign of the commitment from patient safety professionals to prevent harm.”

The Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety, formed to oversee the credential, works to develop and administer the examination and ensure it meets patient safety competencies.

The CPPS examination is the only evidence-based, multidisciplinary examination developed to assess competency in patient safety. The exam will continue to be updated, as it was most recently in 2015, as part of the certification board’s commitment to ensuring its relevance in defining current patient safety tasks and competencies for years to come.

To learn more about the Certified Professional in Patient Safety credential, visit http://www.cbpps.org.