Design 1st was one of 20 participants selected to attend Intel’s first ever IoT program for leading enterprises developing products. The first workshop of the program will be held on March 9, 2017 in London, UK where executives from each of the selected companies will gather to hear Intel’s vision of the Internet of Things Industry.

As a leader in IoT hardware product development, Design 1st is excited to have the opportunity to participate in this program.

“The rapid change and growth in IoT means we are constantly learning and growing in-house. Having the chance to interact with like-minded executives will make sure we are up to speed and able to deliver our clients IoT products to market faster,” said Peter Cottreau, Design 1st VP Electronics.

The Intel IoT program will also provide participants a rare opportunity to learn from one another in an industry that is undergoing rapid change. Content covered in the first workshop will include:



Intel’s vision for the future of commercial IoT development

New strategies for commercial IoT development and prototyping

Standards and best practices for IoT device development

“To have 20 global IoT firms in the same room is a unique learning opportunity for a growing Canadian company,” added Cottreau.

This program promises to be an invaluable experience for all participants given the rapid change in IoT technologies, platforms and standards. Plus the chance to interact, network and connect with global leaders in the IoT industry will help accelerate many new IoT devices to market.

For more information on the Intel IoT Program and Design 1st visit: http://www.design1st.com/intel-iot

About Design 1st

Over the past 20 years, Design 1st has helped create over 500 new products and contributed to over 130 patents, making them one of the largest, most experienced product development firms in Canada. Their industrial design, engineering, electronics, software, and manufacturing experts work as a unified team to help startups and large corporations transform ideas quickly into winning hardware product solutions.