Nominees Announced for "Women's Choice Award® Show”

Proudly supporting the non-profit, I AM THAT GIRL.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the nominees for the first WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD® SHOW were announced today, proving that the future is female! The Women’s Choice Award® Show will honor fierce women who passionately advocate for the empowerment of girls and women.

The Women’s Choice Award Show is an important opportunity to let the voices of girls and women be heard in a big way with a show dedicated to honoring and celebrating trailblazing women. The show will also serve to inspire girls to step into their power and pursue their dreams.

“Now is the time to celebrate the power of ‘She’ and all that girls and women contribute to the human experience. We are so humbled to have an exceptional group of fierce female community activists, everyday Sheroes, powerful female storytellers and celebrities who use their platform for good, as part of the first Women’s Choice Award Show. We’re excited to honor the incredible accomplishments of boundary-breaking women and inspire girls to live up to their potential. We look forward to raising funds and awareness through the Women’s Choice Award Show to support our cause partner I Am That Girl, and all of the wonderful work they do to foster self confidence in young women,” said Delia Passi, CEO of Women’s Choice Award.

Starting today, voting is open to determine winners in three categories, including the “Shero,” “Spotlight,” and “Voice of Women” awards. The Shero Award will be given to a passionate activist doing incredible work that benefits girls and women. The Voice of Women Award will be given to a leader who has helped shape the positive portrayal of girls and women in entertainment and media. The Spotlight Award will be given to a celebrity using her platform to shine a spotlight on issues affecting girls and women. Fans can vote by visiting http://www.womenschoiceawardshow.com. Voting ends on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11:59 PM EST.

The Shero, Spotlight and Voice of Women award winners will be announced live at the star-studded Women’s Choice Awards at the legendary Avalon Hollywood ballroom on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Women’s Choice Award Show will also present the Visionary Award to a fierce female humanitarian who has dedicated her life to the empowerment of girls and women.

The Women’s Choice Award Show is proud to include the non-profit I Am That Girl as the cause partner for this very special event. I Am That Girl is shifting girl culture. They are raising the standards for how girls treat themselves, each other, and the world. By building a community for girls to be seen, be heard, and belong, I Am That Girl is giving them something bigger than themselves to stand for and creating a healthier, more powerful world.

I Am That Girl Founder Alexis Jones will speak at the event and girls from the global I Am That Girl community will be on hand to present awards to Women’s Choice Award Show winners. Girls from local I Am That Girl chapters will enjoy an inspiring and empowering night as VIP guests at the celebration. Guests at the Women’s Choice Award Show will have the opportunity to make a donation to help send high school girls to I Am That Girl’s transformational Leadership Summit. Fans can support I Am That Girl by making a donation to the organization when voting on the http://www.womenschoiceawardshow.com/ site.

The Women’s Choice Award® Show would like to invite everyone to visit http://www.womenschoiceawardshow.com/ and rock their vote for their favorite extraordinary women. Bios for all of the Women’s Choice Award Show nominees are available on the Women’s Choice Award Show website.

Below includes the complete list of nominees.

WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARDS® SHOW 2017 Nominees:

SHERO AWARD:

Alicia Garza

Brittany Packnett

Carmen Perez

Dr. Knatokie Ford

Dr. Yvonne Cagle

Georgie Smith

Miki Agrawal

Reshma Saujani

SPOTLIGHT AWARD:

Alyssa Milano

Amy Purdy

Deondra Brown

Elizabeth Falkner

Emma Watson

Keke Palmer

Maggie Q

Meryl Davis

Nura Afia

Priyanka Chopra

VOICE OF WOMEN AWARD:

Ana Navarro

Elaine Welteroth

Jennie Urman

Jennifer Pozner

Julie Taymor

Kara Holden

Maria Menounos

Tery Lopez

Media outlets can apply for credentials to cover the Women’s Choice Award® Show at:

http://womenschoiceawardshow.com/press/

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARDS®

The Women’s Choice Awards is the only awards show where girls and women vote for their favorite fierce female activists, advocates and artists. The Women’s Choice Awards official website at http://www.womenschoiceawardshow.com/ houses the voting platform where fans determine the winners for the annual awards show. Delia Passi is the Founder and CEO of Women’s Choice Award and serves alongside Amy Malin and Scott Malin of Trueheart Events as executive producers of the Women’s Choice Awards show.

The Women’s Choice Award was founded in 2010 with the mission to empower women and has since been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. Brands that are recommended by women through national surveys and review panels earn the Women’s Choice Award- and for every survey participant, the Women’s Choice Award donates to a charity that supports the health and wellness of women and children. Brand and healthcare facilities that have earned and showcase the award seal are displaying their commitment to empower women.

ABOUT I AM THAT GIRL

I Am That Girl helps girls to transform self-doubt into self-love by providing a safe space to connect and have honest conversations about things that matter. Every day, girls are bombarded with messages that attack what she is NOT and I Am That Girl works every day to help her love who SHE IS; to see that in herself and inspire that in others. http://www.iamthatgirl.com

Interviews with Women's Choice Awards nominees to discuss their nominations are available upon request pending their availability.

