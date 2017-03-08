For 135 years, the Academy of Our Lady of Peace has empowered young women to become academic scholars and community leaders. Our annual Women’s Symposium highlights that legacy by connecting current students with incredible women leaders

The oldest high school in San Diego, California, the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), announces its Third Annual Women’s Symposium on Friday, March 31 from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on their historic campus. The event, which brings together top women leaders to share their insights with students and the community, will feature an impressive panel of speakers, including a keynote speech from Food Network star and OLP alumna Marcela Valladolid '96.

“For 135 years, the Academy of Our Lady of Peace has empowered young women to become academic scholars and community leaders. Our annual Women’s Symposium highlights that legacy by connecting current students with incredible women leaders,” said Dr. Lauren Lek, Head of School. “This year, we are blessed with truly exceptional panels of women leaders from various backgrounds. Their professions span from doctors to television celebrities, CEOs, inventors and everything in-between.”

Marcela Valladolid, co-host of the hit series “The Kitchen,” will kick-off the Third Annual Women’s Symposium with a keynote address, followed by a series of panel topics focusing on Arts and Entertainment, Business and Entrepreneurship, Healthcare, and STEM. Panelists at the event will include world-renowned interventional cardiologist Dr. Patricia Aubanel, Member of the Board of Directors at Netflix and former President of Disney-ABC Television Group Anne M. Sweeney, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at ViaSat Kristi Jaska, as well as several others.

“Founded in 1882, the Academy of Our Lady of Peace already holds a rich history of empowering and educating young women. Our annual Women’s Symposium not only showcases that legacy, but it also inspires it to continue on,” said Dr. Lek. “This event is also a testament to the diversity of our alumnae's careers and accomplishments, as four alumnae are returning to campus as panelists and speakers. As you can see from this year's panel of speakers alone, our graduates go on to succeed in a full spectrum of industries, professions and worldly causes. This event allows the new generation to learn from and connect with past students on a level that allows them to know, they too, can pursue their dreams and benefit their communities."

Tickets to OLP’s Third Annual Women’s Symposium are $50 for general admission and $15 for alumnae, college students, and young professionals under the age of 30. All tickets will include access to the Leaders Breakfast and Networking Lunch. Funds raised will support the OLP Alumnae Scholarship Fund for students who embody the charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, show academic potential, and demonstrate financial need.

To purchase tickets or to sponsor the event, please visit http://www.aolp.org/olpws/.

About The Academy of Our Lady of Peace

Located in San Diego, California, the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) is a rigorous college preparatory school with an unparalleled leadership program and a variety of co-curricular activities. For over 135 years, it has educated young women in the spirit of excellence and innovation that characterizes the founding Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. OLP has been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School of excellence by the U.S. Department of Education and 100 percent of its graduates continue on to pursue higher education. Students are encouraged to become academic, social, and spiritual leaders, as they are empowered with the skills and confidence needed to compete at whatever their career aspirations may be. OLP ensures its graduates have a worldwide perspective immersed in social justice issues, which enables them to become global leaders committed to changing the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.aolp.org/.