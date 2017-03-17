Crowdster Announces Its Brand New Product, FriendRaiser™

You can keep your current platforms and still use FriendRaiser™ to raise an additional 5% or more - you can have your cake and eat it, too! ... integrate with Crowdster's platform without having to worry about its compatibility with your main registration platform.

We at Crowdster are very excited to announce our latest product, FriendRaiser™. This new product is designed specifically for larger non-profits that already have established events (e.g. walks, runs, galas). With FriendRaiser™, supporters are able to create and execute their own fundraising events. A major benefit of using FriendRaiser™ is that it allows non-profits to increase fundraising by 5 percent or more while continuing to use their current event registration platform (e.g. BlackBaud™). For some non-profits, this results in millions of dollars per year in additional fundraising.

The FriendRaiser™ solution gives users access to unique templates when creating their event. The templates help to provide structure to the event page so that users can enjoy exceptional ease of use. These templates are fully customizable, and users can get their page up and running and accepting donations in minutes! If you don't want to commit to the template you've already chosen, there's no need to worry! Templates are easily swapped out for another if you change your mind and would like something different.

In a statement from Crowdster's CEO Joseph Ferraro, he says, "With FriendRaiser, your non-profit can integrate with Crowdster's platform without having to worry about its compatibility with your main registration platform or donor database. We make sure you can get fundraising as quickly and as efficiently as possible!"

About Crowdster

Founded in 2007, Crowdster is focused on supporting non-profit and for-profit social enterprise organizations to help them achieve their mission. That support is delivered by a powerful online fundraising platform combined with advanced fundraising marketing services including creative services, event planning, email marketing, and other digital marketing services.