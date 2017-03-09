We have worked closely with our customers and invested in making Papercast the most attractive and most advanced offering of its kind, with a distinctive combination of features.

Developed entirely in-house by Papercast engineers, the all new Papercast quad-core EPD breaks new ground in power performance. It is 9-times more energy efficient than its first generation equivalent, used in the majority of outdoor e-paper signage displays available on the market.

With the ability to power up to four 13.3” or one 32” colour or monochrome displays, the new board also introduces unique features including local content rendering, partial screen refresh, built-in memory, improved data communication and on-board intelligent power management.

This is the first of many enhancements due to be released over the coming months, as Papercast continues to drive its leading design principles of superior user experience and exceptionally low energy consumption.

“We have worked closely with our customers and invested in making Papercast the most attractive and most advanced offering of its kind, with a distinctive combination of features that addresses the challenges faced by bus transport operators and authorities, as well as meeting passenger needs,” comments Bogdan Pavlic, Co-Founder at Papercast.

1. Local content rendering and partial screen refresh significantly improves the customer experience, virtually eliminating content flicker (watch the video below).

2. Built-in memory means the display can show static content when the stop is out of service and in the event of real-time content interruptions.

3. Improved data compression and transmission technology optimises data transfer, now with even more wireless communication options.

4. An overhaul of the board’s processing characteristics, combined with the above features, means that four displays can be perpetually solar powered via a small integral power pack.

Papercast displays also include many other features making it perfect for outdoor digital passenger information, including readable in direct sunlight, 180 degree viewing angle, high contrast 16 grey-scale HD resolution image, 22K pixels per square inch, night time LED low power illumination and a vandal resistant IP65 rated enclosure with integrated accelerometer and built-in telemetry.

“We stand by our mission to improve the passenger experience and the attractiveness of public transport, by keeping passengers more reliably informed. In making this a reality, we believe we need to help as many service providers as possible to transition to next generation technologies – the all new Papercast solar powered range of RTPI displays will help them to do just that,” concludes Bogdan.

Papercast was launched in March 2016 after considerable field testing and is currently deployed under trial in 8 cities across Europe, Americas and Asia.

Share this story and follow Papercast on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube

