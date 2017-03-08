Amalto hosts webinar on Accounts Receivable Automation

Amalto will host a new webinar “Making Accounts Receivables Work for You,” to help attendees understand the hidden opportunities to maximize efficiency within their organization.

Leveraging state-of-the art technologies, Amalto software facilitates the exchange of invoices and other important business documents between B2B Trading Partners in a quick, secure and cost-effective manner.

Taking place on March 16, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., the webinar will feature special guest host Joe McNally who has over 20 years of experience reviewing and implementing Order-to-Cash strategies. McNally and Amalto will walk participants through proven and winning strategies organizations can implement now to bring about greater efficiency, facilitate faster payment and realize greater cash flow. Attendees will also learn about the processes associated with

maximizing their ERP systems through hidden integration secrets; making sense of customer-deployed portals; developing strategies to decreasing their DSO; and identifying metrics that truly show the health of their Accounts Receivable process.

Those interested in attending, or receiving a recording of the event, can register online at http://www.amalto.com.

About Amalto Technologies

Founded in 2005, Amalto Technologies provides innovative enterprise-level solutions enabling B2B integration and electronic document exchange services to various markets including Business Services, Chemicals, Environmental, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Transportation. Present in the U.S. (Houston), Europe (Paris) and Canada (Calgary), Amalto supports Fortune 100 companies as well as Small-to-Medium Enterprises. With millions of transactions and billions of dollars managed each year on behalf of its North American and European customers, Amalto delivers secured and flawless transactions between buyers, vendors, logistics providers, banks and many other types of Trading Partners.