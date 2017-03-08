EV Connect to Increase EV-Ready Communities Throughout New York State

EV Connect has been a large provider of EV charging stations throughout New York State for many years. This award enables us to continue to greatly expand our presence within the Empire State.

EV Connect, a leading provider of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions, including development of the industry’s most innovative, robust and open cloud-based software platform for managing the EV charging ecosystem, today announced that it will install and manage approximately 200 EV charging ports in 50 locations throughout New York State funded through an award by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The installations support Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Charge NY program, which is accelerating the growth of the electric vehicle market in New York State through education, research, consumer outreach and financial support for the installation of charging stations across New York.

In addition to installing the charging ports, EV Connect will conduct marketing and outreach programs to local communities and manage an innovative financing component to make installing EV charging stations more economically viable for site owners., EV Connect will also provide management of the charging ecosystem, which includes the charging stations, host locations, electric utility interaction and the driver experience.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) awarded $1.4 million to EV Connect to implement these initiatives. EV Connect will also work with the New York Power Authority and Skyview Ventures on various aspects of the program.

John B. Rhodes, President and CEO, NYSERDA, said “These projects will help New York meet Governor Cuomo’s clean transportation goals and reduce emissions in the transportation sector. Increasing the use of electric vehicles is critical to New York’s nation leading energy strategy, ensuring a cleaner environment for all New Yorkers.”

“EV Connect has been a large provider of EV charging stations throughout New York State for many years through programs sponsored by NYSERDA and other entities”, said Jordan Ramer, EV Connect CEO. “This award enables us to continue to greatly expand our presence within the State. EV Connect’s deep experience in the management of the entire EV ecosystem will continue to provide an efficient, reliable and easy-to-use experience for the communities, utilities and drivers.”

The hardware and software used in this project will be built on an open standards-based architecture. EV Connect is the nation’s largest and most successful provider of an open standards-based platform for EV charging. This NYSERDA award follows the recent California Energy Commission (CEC) grant to EV Connect to complete key routes of the West Coast Electric Highway.

About EV Connect, Inc.

EV Connect is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for commercial, enterprise, hospitality, university and government facilities. EV Connect developed and operates the industry’s most robust and flexible cloud-based platform for the management of charging stations and the drivers that use them. The EV Connect platform provides charge station-agnostic command & control; enterprise and energy systems integration via an open API; driver communications and support; and demand-response functionality across multiple charging networks.

Established in 2009, EV Connect's customers include Yahoo!, Hilton Worldwide, Western Digital, ADP, California Department of Transportation, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit http://www.evconnect.com.

Contact:

Jordan Ramer

EV Connect

(310) 961-2096

jordan(at)evconnect.com