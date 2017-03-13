South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center presents BAM! featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the funky METERS on Saturday, March 25 at 8pm on the Center’s Concert Lawn. Tickets are $25 general admission and $65 VIP and can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300. The Center is located at 10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay.

Sample local beer and spirits, eat from scrumptious food trucks, all while listening to the tunes of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the funky METERS under the evening stars on the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s beautiful Concert Lawn. The night will include some of the finest beer and spirits from local breweries including: Funky Buddha Brewery, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, Coppertail Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewery, Dogfish Head Brewery, The Tank Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, J. Wakefield Brewing, Cruzan Rum and Knob Creek. The Food Trucks include: Xochimex Cantina Grill, DKeisha’s Mobile Eatery, Shotgun Joe’s Churrascaria, Vibe 305, Main Stop Grill. These are vendors at the time of publication. Additional vendors may be added.

There is a special VIP ticket available which provides preferred seating, access to a souvenir cup, unlimited beer tastings and access to VIP Bar and free food tastings.

Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. No coolers permitted.

Featured Bands:

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Exactly thirty-five years ago born in the New Orleans neighborhood of Treme, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band revolutionized the New Orleans brass band by incorporating funk and bebop into the traditional style. Anchored by original members Roger Lewis, Kevin Harris, Gregory Davis, Efrem Towns and Kirk Joseph, the band has signed with Savoy Jazz who will help celebrate their auspicious anniversary with the release of TWENTY DOZEN – an all new eleven track album that will be released on May 1st. Produced by Scott Billington at The Music Shed in New Orleans, the album showcases The Dirty Dozen Brass Bandʼs quintessential sound mixed with a heady Caribbean flavor.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band broke through the boundaries of the traditional brass band to evolve into a highly lauded world-renowned musical force. With several incarnations throughout the years, the band now consists of Gregory Davis (trumpet, flugelhorn), Roger Lewis (baritone, soprano sax), Kevin Harris (tenor saxophone), Efrem Towns (trumpet,flugelhorn), Kirk Joseph (sousaphone), Terence Higgins (drums) and Kyle Roussel (keyboard). Former member Jake Eckert (guitar) is featured throughout TWENTY DOZEN.

funky METERS

Formed during an informal jam during the 1989 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Art Neville, George Porter Jr., and Russell Batiste Jr., founded what would be the core of the funky METERS. The history of founding members Art Neville and George Porter Jr. dates back to 1967, when keyboardist, Art recruited bass player, George, drummer Joseph (Zigaboo) Modeliste and guitarist Leo Nocentelli to form The Meters. In their 31-year history, The Meters have grooved their way around the globe. They have toured with such talents as The Rolling Stones, and have been a studio band for such diverse artists as Dr. John, Paul McCartney, Robert Palmer, and Patti Labelle. The original Meters disbanded in the late 70ʼs. Today founding members Art Neville and George Porter Jr., are joined by New Orleans native Brian Stoltz on guitar and Russell Batiste Jr. on drums and are known officially as the funky METERS. funky METERS tap into the roots of The Meters musical heritage while taking the sound well into the future. Their trademark sound blends funk, blues, and dance grooves with a New Orleans vibe.

