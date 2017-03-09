The Food Connector Adds Industry Pro

Ihor Dlaboha, former editor of ID (Institutional Distribution) and the online version ID Access, has been appointed as chief copywriter with The Food Connector, announced Ed Zimmerman, founder of the company. In addition, Dlaboha will take over management of the industry blog site, The Foodservice Blog.

Dlaboha, a lifelong journalist and editor, served on the staff of ID from 2000-2009.

“I worked closely with Ihor during his time with ID Magazine and ID Access. He was a great advocate for the food service industry and it was a real loss to the industry when he left. The Food Connector is proud to help Ihor return to the business,” said Zimmerman.

In the course of his career, Dlaboha has been editor of business-to-business media as well as Ukrainian American publications. He also launched the world’s first satellite-delivered TV and radio network between Ukraine and North America and worked on the staff of the United Nations Non-Governmental Organizations section of the Department of Public Information.

Currently a prolific blogger, one of his topics, Boosting Your Outreach, focuses on social media outreach for non-profit organizations and small businesses.

“I am thrilled to return to writing about food service, especially food service trends and value-added selling techniques,” Dlaboha said.

