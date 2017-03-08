Come celebrate the female photographer/filmmaker with panels, workshops and presentations at Adorama throughout March Be sure to mark your calendar for Adorama’s events celebrating Women’s History Month!

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is teaming up with New York photographer and activist Dorie Hagler for a series of in-store events and activities to celebrate the female photographer, starting on International Women’s Day, March 8th. In addition to panels, workshops and presentations, Adorama will be launching its #WomenWhoWander series on Instagram and the Adorama Learning Center, which will feature women photographers covering different topics from all over the world.

Be sure to mark your calendar for Adorama’s events celebrating Women’s History Month – featured events at the Adorama store include:

International Women’s Day; March 8th, 5-7pm

Stop by the Adorama store (located at 42 West 18th Street, New York City) to have your photograph taken by Dorie Hagler. Attendees will get to see first-hand Hagler’s photo-busking set up for her project me&EVE, which is dedicated to connecting women by giving them an in-person experience of being seen and heard. Visit Adorama for the me&EVE experience and walk away with a photo print of yourself that you love.

How We See It: A Panel Discussion; March 19th, 2-4pm

On Sunday, March 19th, Dorie Hagler will be hosting a panel of female visual storytellers. Two still photographers and two filmmakers will discuss how they broke into their fields, what are current opportunities in the industry, and what the future may look like. Stay tuned, the final list of panelists will be announced soon!

Women’s Shopping Event; March 22nd, 5:30pm to closing (8pm)

In an effort to support women with cameras, on March 22nd, Adorama will be hosting a shopping event dedicated to female photographers and filmmakers. Adorama will be offering fantastic savings, giveaways and gift cards, while personal shoppers will be on hand to assist with any questions. Come for the wine and cheese, and build an amazing photography community along the way. All are welcome!

We Got This: A Hands-on Lighting Workshop; March 27th, 10am-12pm and 2-4pm

$25 to attend

According to Dorie, “This is the workshop that I wish someone had offered me a long time ago. I learn by doing. A lot of us do. Let us help you get past that initial fear of setting up lighting on your own.” These small, hands-on workshops are limited to six participants, creating a level of intimacy that will ensure attendees walk away with a deep understanding of photography lighting techniques. Each person will assemble a lighting set-up from start to finish, with an instructor and assistant on hand to coach along the way.

#WomenWhoWander: A Celebration of Women Photographers from Around the World

In addition to events held at the Adorama store throughout the month of March, Adorama will be launching a series, #WomenWhoWander, which will feature women photographers covering global topics and issues all around the world. Follow Adorama on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to updates on the Adorama Learning Center to follow inspiring stories of women pioneering the art of visual storytelling from every corner of the world.

Adorama is kicking off Women’s History Month with two feature pieces on the Adorama Learning Center and a Facebook video explaining Dorie’s me&EVE project. Follow Adorama all month long for inspiring AdoramaTV interviews with women in photography and film.

