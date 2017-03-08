Danielle N. Garno, a shareholder in the Miami Litigation Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., participated as a speaker at Harvard Law School during a March 3 workshop luncheon presented by The Harvard Journal of Sports and Entertainment Law, The Committee of Sports and Entertainment Law and The Women’s Law Association. Garno discussed current topics in fashion law, building your personal brand and the challenges of being a female and a working mother in Big Law.

At Greenberg Traurig, Garno focuses her practice on issues facing the fashion industry, including advising startup fashion brands, trademark and intellectual property matters, trademark infringement, anti-counterfeiting, employment, contract and commercial matters, and general business issues. In addition to her fashion law practice, Garno has focused on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, complex civil litigation with an emphasis on internal corporate investigations, white-collar defense and fraud actions.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law