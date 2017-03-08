The updated and enhanced version of the first comprehensive book on background screening authored by Rosen will help employers conduct legal background checks.

Employment Screening Resources (ESR), a global provider of background check solutions, has announced the publishing of the third edition of "The Safe Hiring Manual - The Complete Guide to Employment Screening Background Checks for Employers, Recruiters, and Jobseekers" (Facts on Demand Press/826 pages) by ESR founder and CEO Attorney Lester Rosen. This updated and enhanced version of the first comprehensive book on background screening authored by Rosen will help employers conduct legal background checks. For more information and to order this book, please visit http://www.esrcheck.com/The-Safe-Hiring-Manual/.

Described as "the bible of background checks," the third edition of "The Safe Hiring Manual" goes far beyond the typical hiring handbook and is a valuable blueprint for developing a safe hiring program for employers, human resource professionals, and security personnel. Rosen, a nationally recognized background check expert, details how to exercise due diligence in the background screening process to avoid the costly financial and legal nightmare of even one bad hiring decision. Some of the topics covered in the book include:



Information on how to avoid lawsuits involving the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Compliance with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Guidance.

Updates on Discrimination, Ban-the-Box, Privacy, and Data Protection Rules.

International Screening, Social Media Searches, Criminal Records, and Credit Checks.

Negligent Hiring, Insider Threats, State Laws, and 2nd Chances for Ex-Offenders.

The third edition of "The Safe Hiring Manual" includes updated content on recent court decisions, new discrimination and privacy laws affecting employers, and guidance from the federal government on performing background checks. This book also provides tips from attorneys who are experts in the complex and ever-changing field of labor and employment law so companies of all sizes can identify potential problems with background checks and ensure compliant hiring practices such as:



How to create and establish comprehensive screening policies, practices, and procedures.

How to verify degrees and credentials, and legally obtain and use criminal records.

The best practices associated with all the components of a background check.

In-depth pre-employment background screening and investigative techniques.

How to audit the effectiveness of current safe hiring programs.

Along with "The Safe Hiring Manual," Rosen is also the author of "The Safe Hiring Audit." He was the chairperson of the steering committee that founded the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and served as first co-chair. Rosen is a writer of numerous articles and whitepapers on background check issues and his speaking appearances include many national conferences. He has also qualified and testified in the California, Florida, and Arkansas Superior Court as an employment screening expert.

Rosen founded Employment Screening Resources (ESR) in the San Francisco, California-area in 1997. ESR is accredited by the NAPBS Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and also undergoes yearly SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type 2 data security audits to ensure the protection of consumer information used for background checks. ESR is the strategic choice for employers who need a trusted partner to manage their background screening programs. For more information about ESR, please call toll free 888-999-4474 or visit http://www.esrcheck.com/.