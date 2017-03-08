Charity Navigator, America's largest and most utilized independent charity rating agency, has awarded Operation Homefront their prestigious 4-star rating for the tenth year in a row. Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit that helps builds strong, stable, and secure military families, is one of only 80 charities nationwide to receive ten or more consecutive 4-star ratings, placing it in the top one percent of all charities.

“I wish to congratulate Operation Homefront on attaining the coveted 4-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.”

“We are extremely honored to be recognized for the 10th year in a row from such a highly respected organization. As trusted stewards of our donor dollars, our team continues to explore new ways to accomplish our mission to serve our military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. We do our very best to care for our military families in their time of need because they have their very best for all of us in our nation’s time of need,” said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Americans from all walks of life want to support our military and veteran families, so they rely on recognized experts like Charity Navigator to help them find the charities they can trust and support.”

Charity Navigator bases its rating analysis on a charity’s financial health, accountability and transparency and this exceptional designation sets Operation Homefront apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public. Charity Navigator has evaluated more than 8,000 charities and it is estimated that in 2016, Charity Navigator influenced approximately $10 billion in charitable gifts.

As 92 percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to program delivery and services, the organization is consistently recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups. Operation Homefront has received an “A” rating from CharityWatch, attained GuideStar's Platinum level and met all 20 Accountability Standards of the Better Business Bureau.

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive - not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.