Pixel Film Studios Announced the release of TransHand Cartoon for FCPX

TransHand Cartoon - Pixel Film Studios Plugins - Final Cut Pro X Effects

TransHand Cartoon is a package of cartoon hand animations created exclusively for use in Final Cut Pro X. Editors can pick and choose from a variety of hand transitions that include wipes, waves, pulls, pushes and more. Easily change the fill and outline colors using simple color swabs. Next, add effects to hand animations by using a series of drop-down menus, sliders and dials. Then, utilize on-screen controls to fully manipulate transitions through position, rotation and scale. TransHand Cartoon’s simplistic style is a perfect complement for any Final Cut Pro X production.

These FCPX transitions include a variety of hand animations that push, pull, drag and place new scenes into frame. Viewers will be captivated by this set of organic yet simplistic transitions.

TransHand Cartoon was professionally designed to work seamlessly inside of Final Cut Pro X. As a transition effect, each TransHand Cartoon preset may be dragged into the timeline and dropped onto media previewed in real time. Editors can make further adjustments with a few clicks of the mouse by using the published parameters found in the FCPX inspector window..

TransHand Cartoon users have full control over the look and feel of transitions inside Final Cut Pro X. Users have total control over position, rotation and scale of each transition. After placing a transition, users can manipulate the placement of hand-drawn elements using simple and effective on-screen controls.

Add effects to hand animations easily by using the intuitive controls in the inspector window. Utilize the drop-down menu to choose an effect such as half-tone, hatching, squiggly lines and crystallization. Then, opt to add 3D looks to the hands by turning on the depth features. Finally, choose to add glow and drop shadow effects and customize colors, angles and more with the provided controls.

