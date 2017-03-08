The results of this study will, among other things, show whether millennials, Hispanics and online sales are fueling the growth in personal care as they are in the beauty industry.

TABS Analytics, a leading consumer and retail analytics firm, announced today a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern presenting the results of the First TABS Analytics Personal Care Study. The TABS study was developed to determine what types of personal care items consumers are buying, where those items are purchased, how much consumers buy and how often. The study analyzed the following seven categories: haircare, deodorant, personal wash, mouthwash, toothpaste, feminine care, and adult incontinence.

The personal care study was conducted in February 2017. The study analyzed the importance of shopping channels. These include department stores, specialty cosmetic and beauty stores, Internet and in-home, drug stores and grocery stores. The study also analyzes the demographics and frequency of shopping of the buyers surveyed. One thousand geographically and demographically dispersed general population consumers between the ages of 18 and 75 participated in the survey.

Dr. Kurt Jetta, TABS CEO and founder, will break down the findings of the study during the webinar.

WHAT: First TABS Analytics Personal Care Study

WHEN: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern

REGISTRATION: Registration is available online here

WHO: Dr. Kurt Jetta, Ph.D., president and founder of TABS Analytics

“Due in part to the popularity of TABS Analytics’ Annual Beauty Study we decided it was also important to take a deep dive into the personal care market to better understand the channels, demographics, geography and consumer behavior that drive this industry,” said Jetta. “The results of this study will, among other things, show whether millennials, Hispanics and online sales are fueling the growth in personal care as they are in the beauty industry.”

Throughout 2017, TABS Analytics will be conducting six studies across the consumer packaged goods industry including personal care, baby, vitamin, food and beverage, household products, and beauty. More information about previous TABS studies is available at http://www.tabsanalytics.com/resources.

In addition to being the CEO, founder and lead product developer for TABS Analytics, Jetta is also the Director of the Research Unit of the Economics of Consumer Marketing, which is a part of the Center for International Policy at Fordham University. He is a frequent contributor to industry publications and symposiums.

About TABS Analytics

Operating since 1998, TABS Analytics, formerly TABS Group, based in Shelton, Conn., is a technology-enabled analytics firm. Its mission is to simplify and improve the way analytics are conducted in the consumer products industry. TABS offers cloud-based software analytics and applications solutions, including TABS Insight® and TABS Total Insights™, for CPG manufacturers that integrate, harmonize, and analyze sales and marketing data. Additional services include TABS CatMan Advantage™, an outsourced category management solution, TABS WorldView™, a global business intelligence tool, and TABS Promo Insight™, a cloud-based software and consulting service that helps companies measure, plan and optimize trade spending. For more information, please call 203-446-8837, email robertbaldwin (at) tabsanalytics (dot) com or visit http://www.tabsanalytics.com