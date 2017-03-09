San Pedro Pain & Wellness Helps Blue Butterfly Village Veterans

I really enjoyed helping the local community and working out in the Boot Camp class. San Pedro Pain & Wellness is a great place to heal, get in better shape and relax too! Stevi Maynard Past News Releases RSS Torrance Chiropractor Offers New,...

When veterans at Blue Butterfly Village needed help, San Pedro Pain & Wellness, http://www.SPpainandwellness.com, offered assistance.

“After hearing about Blue Butterfly Village in the news, we decided to create a Boot Camp class where the cost of admission was three canned goods or a $10.00 donation,” states Ranee Alison, M.A. Health Educator. “The local event took place from December 2016 through February 2017, and we were able to collect 335 items for the family pantry at the charity.”

Founded by Volunteers of America, Blue Butterfly Village provides affordable housing to homeless female veterans and their children at 1556 W. Palos Verdes Drive, North San Pedro, CA 90710, https://www.voa.org/housing_properties/blue-butterfly-village.

“We are very thankful that San Pedro Pain & Wellness has brought renewed attention to our community in the local area and truly appreciate their time, effort and donation,” states Shenick Covington, director of Blue Butterfly Village.

In addition to helping those in need and getting a great workout, registered Boot Camp participants also received free access to the hot tub and dry sauna.

“I really enjoyed helping the local community and working out in the Boot Camp class,” exclaims participant Stevi Maynard. “San Pedro Pain & Wellness is a great place to heal, get in better shape and relax too!”

Would you like to feel better with massage, personalized treatments and time in the spa too?

San Pedro Pain & Wellness is accepting new patients and provides comprehensive chiropractic care, spinal decompression therapy, therapeutic exercise, massage therapy, Pilates, and more. Free parking, private locker rooms, exercise equipment, and spa facilities are also available to help patients relax sore muscles, reduce stress and feel better overall.

For more information, visit: http://www.SPpainandwellness.com.

About San Pedro Pain & Wellness

Created in 2016 by Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & Wellness provides chiropractic care, personal training, physical therapy, massage, Pilates, manipulation under anesthesia (MUA), spinal decompression therapy, and more. Their certified and experienced chiropractors, therapists and trainers focus on helping patients eliminate pain as soon as possible, reduce susceptibility for further injury and live life to their full potential. Chiropractors offer customized treatments for every condition from diversified adjustments to gentle, low-force manipulations and soft tissue and myofascial therapy. Treating hundreds of patients of all ages, the specialists are trained in specific techniques for sports injuries, pediatrics, geriatrics, pregnancy care, wellness, and more. It’s time to be pain-free! For your consultation and more information, contact us at http://www.SPpainandwellness.com or 310-831-0003 Ext. 1.

# # #

