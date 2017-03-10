Enhancing our partnership with LiveRamp enables marketers to reach more people where they actually are – on their mobile devices – at scale and target them based on actual purchase behavior

Kantar Shopcom, a WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY) company which enables data integration, analytics and insights within the addressable advertising space, today announced an enhanced partnership with LiveRamp™, an Acxiom® company (NASDAQ: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution. This partnership makes Kantar Shopcom’s data actionable for people-based targeting and measurement through the LiveRamp IdentityLink™ Data Store.

Marketers, agencies, technology providers, and publishers using LiveRamp IdentityLink now have access to Kantar Shopcom’s customer-level purchase data including CPG, retail, and retailer class of trade purchase behavior data for 300 million U.S. consumers. Shopcom data is actual, precise, large-scale purchase behavior data. Shopcom data assets are a blend of CPG, retail and class of trade shopper data covering 90 percent of all U.S. household spending patterns from more than 450 retailers across 680 categories and 18,500 brands. This data is classified from over $3.5 trillion in sales volume. Shopcom’s assets have been mapped deterministically to the majority of smartphone users, including more than 500 million devices. This means that with precise people-based targeting, marketers will be able to reach the largest possible percentage of their target audience during a campaign.

LiveRamp’s IdentityLink solution resolves this data to a privacy-compliant consumer identifier leveraged by hundreds of brands and technology platforms for people-based marketing. In so doing, LiveRamp allows Kantar Shopcom to connect its data to brands’ people-based marketing initiatives and extend the reach of the data across channels, maximizing the potential for monetization.

“Today more people go online via mobile phone than desktop or laptop computers. Enhancing our partnership with LiveRamp enables marketers to reach more people where they actually are – on their mobile devices – at scale and target them based on actual purchase behavior,” said Jen Bukich, Shopcom’s VP of strategic partnerships & business development.

“To meet rising expectations for seamless brand experiences, marketers need to be able to augment their direct understanding of consumers with data from the broader ecosystem,” said Luke McGuinness, LiveRamp head of data partnerships. “We’re excited to provide clients with a broad range of options for activating Shopcom’s valuable data across channels and devices.”

Using LiveRamp IdentityLink’s proven people-based capabilities, marketers can make Kantar Shopcom’s data actionable across a large ecosystem of DSP’s, DMP’s and publishers for media and engage people at the level of the individual across devices.

About Kantar Shopcom

Kantar Shopcom, a division of Kantar Worldpanel, is a data integration, analytics and insights firm connecting what consumers see and do to help retailers and marketers grow their brands through more impactful media investment and execution. Kantar Shopcom leverages CPG, Retail Product Segments and Retailer Class of Trade purchase behavior data for 300 million U.S. consumers to create syndicated and custom audiences for targeted advertising, to enable development of more effective communications plans and to directly measure the impact on purchase behavior of brand communication, media and advertising investment across all devices and media platforms. Kantar Shopcom is part of Kantar, the data investment management arm of WPP and one of the world’s largest insight, information and consultancy groups. For more information on Kantar Shopcom, please visit http://www.kantarshopcom.com

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. Our services transform the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company, delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRamp.com