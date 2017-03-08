Gartner Veteran Ken Dulaney Joins Aragon Research

Former Gartner VP Distinguished Analyst Ken Dulaney joins Aragon Research to lead the firm's coverage of Enterprise Mobility. I'm really looking forward to joining the Aragon team to focus on Enterprise Mobility as it interrelates with Aragon's growing areas of coverage.

Aragon Research, a technology-focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought leading strategic research and trusted advisory services, announced that Gartner Veteran Ken Dulaney will be joining its team as a Research Fellow.

At Aragon, Mr Dulaney will lead the coverage of Enterprise Mobility. For over 20 years, he was Gartner's lead mobile analyst, and provided advisory services to mobile computing technology suppliers and enterprise firms. Mr Dulaney will bring his extensive consulting, IT, and technology product management experience, garnered from his positions at Gartner, Deloitte, GRiD Systems, and Tandem Computers (now part of HP), to Aragon Research.

“Mobility is no longer a separate technology but an element of all technologies in use today," said Ken Dulaney. “I'm really looking forward to joining the Aragon team to focus on Enterprise Mobility as it interrelates with Aragon's growing areas of coverage."

Mr Dulaney has been consistently recognized for his insight and thought leadership across the technology landscape. During his career at Gartner, he was voted as one of the top industry analysts by AdWeek in 2002 and was chosen as one of "The 10 Most Influential People in CRM" in 1999 by Sales and Marketing Automation Magazine for his foundational work in the CRM field.

Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research commented, “There is no one that knows Enterprise Mobility better than Ken Dulaney, and we are delighted to have him join our growing team of analysts."

About Aragon Research

