Avionos, a digital solutions provider focused on providing experiences for the connected consumer, announces three strategic hires following a year of record expansion. With 250 percent growth last year, the company looks to double internal headcount and revenue in 2017.

Hired as CFO, Jim Sherman brings nearly three decades of experience working on multinational audit accounts to his new role. Prior to Avionos, he served as an audit partner at Ernst & Young, where he worked across industries such as technology, consumer products, manufacturing and distribution. During that time, he gained extensive experience with IPOs, SEC filings, and private equity and venture backed companies.

Sherman will be responsible for all financial aspects of Avionos, including reporting, treasury and forecasting/budgeting. Sherman will be the first member of Avionos’ C-suite, indicating financial maturity and an ongoing investment in company growth.

Dwayne Doshier is a B2B commerce subject matter expert with a deep understanding of the eCommerce ecosystem. He has been a trusted advisor to B2B executives across industries, with particular expertise in manufacturing and distribution. Doshier’s previous experiences include B2B eCommerce strategy, enterprise vendor selection, and marketing operations for multiple U.S. and Global Fortune 500 brands.

As he joins Avionos as Solution Lead, Doshier will use his digital leadership background to drive continued results for the company, working to advance expertise in marketing, sales, and CRM. He will also focus on enhancing the company’s presence in the manufacturing and distribution space.

Rounding out the new leadership is Carl Fagerlin. Fagerlin brings over 20 years of sales and delivery experience from leadership roles at digital firms such as Accenture and Acquity Group. During this time, he launched and expanded offices in the Western U.S. while spearheading numerous digital programs, from digital strategy and marketing operations through CRM and eCommerce delivery for both B2B and B2C organizations.

At Avionos, Fagerlin will be responsible for expanding the existing client base in the Western United States as well as building out the company’s infrastructure and brand awareness throughout the West region.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome such experienced and knowledgeable talent as Jim, Dwayne and Carl to the Avionos team,” says Scott Webb, President of Avionos. “They each contribute a wealth of talent that complements our company and values and will enable us to meet, and far surpass, our growth goals in the coming years. As our digital solutions evolve, we know that having a seasoned leadership team will allow Avionos to remain competitive and enable us to provide the best customer experience possible.”

To learn more about Avionos visit, http://www.avionos.com.

About Avionos

Avionos is the digital services and solutions firm that delivers connected customer engagement and extends the brand promise beyond traditional expectations. Avionos brings together marketing, sales, and customer care to drive unparalleled business outcomes via connected and cloud technologies working with clients such as Kellogg’s, Plantronics, Nexeo Solutions, and the American Medical Association.