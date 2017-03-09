San Antonio, TX (PRWEB) March 09, 2017
Bottled Water Issues
The lifecycle of bottled water exposes it to potential problems before it ever reaches the consumer:
- Water is transported in bulk from a remote source
- Water is packaged in bottles that were created from petroleum products
- Bottles are shipped around the world, utilizing eco-unfriendly transportation systems
- Bottles are warehoused before delivery to retail stores and local customers
- Bottles are unsealed by consumers
From the time the water is taken from the source through the bottling process, the water could become contaminated if the storage and processing materials are not sterile, but the most common entry point for bacteria is actually the consumer’s hands during unsealing. Even if the water remains pure, though, it is impossible to deny the heavy environmental toll that is exacted throughout the process.
Benefits of a Filtered Cooler
The latest PHSI Pure Water Technology offers a number of advantages over traditional bottled water. These include:
- Antimicrobial touchpad
- Activated oxygen injection
- Automated holding tank sanitization
- Continual monitoring
- Spacious dispensing area
