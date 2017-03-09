Water Cooler

Bottled Water Issues

The lifecycle of bottled water exposes it to potential problems before it ever reaches the consumer:



Water is transported in bulk from a remote source

Water is packaged in bottles that were created from petroleum products

Bottles are shipped around the world, utilizing eco-unfriendly transportation systems

Bottles are warehoused before delivery to retail stores and local customers

Bottles are unsealed by consumers

From the time the water is taken from the source through the bottling process, the water could become contaminated if the storage and processing materials are not sterile, but the most common entry point for bacteria is actually the consumer’s hands during unsealing. Even if the water remains pure, though, it is impossible to deny the heavy environmental toll that is exacted throughout the process.

Benefits of a Filtered Cooler

The latest PHSI Pure Water Technology offers a number of advantages over traditional bottled water. These include:



Antimicrobial touchpad

Activated oxygen injection

Automated holding tank sanitization

Continual monitoring

Spacious dispensing area

About 101 Water Texas

101 Water Texas has been locally owned and operated since 1994. San Antonio residents and business owners who are ready to make the switch to purer, healthier, more eco-friendly water are invited to call today at (210) 510-4105 for a complimentary, no-obligation trial.