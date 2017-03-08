LeadershipYOU.com Launches Leadership News Blog

The goal of this blog is to spotlight leadership initiatives and to connect with a global community of individuals interested in leadership issues

LeadershipYOU.com has launched a leadership news blog, an educational resource providing breaking leadership headlines from around the world.

According to Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP, creator of LeadershipYOU.com, the leadership news blog was added to the website to provide leadership coverage from national and international leadership news sources.

“The goal of this blog is to spotlight leadership initiatives and to connect with a global community of individuals interested in leadership issues,” says Shufeldt.

Click here to visit the LeadershipYOU Worldwide Leadership News Blog

The Leadership News blog topics will feature:



Breakthroughs in education, medicine, and technology

Leadership CEO perspectives on growth, innovation, and leadership

Leadership programs, conferences, and award ceremonies

Blog posts will be featured on the Leadership News blog on a weekly basis and will supplement the educational guide-book, LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You.

"The Leadership News blog works in tandem with the LeadershipYOU book," says Shufeldt. "The two complement each other with the goal of both providing individuals with the tools they need to become their best self-leader, and with information about the global leadership community.”

About John Shufeldt: http://www.johnshufeldt.com

Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP is a leadership expert in multidisciplinary ventures committed to innovation in medicine, entrepreneurism and education. John has three decades of experience leading high performing teams in businesses that combine his passions for medicine, law, and leadership. He committed to return to school every 10 years to push his own personal envelope. John continues to practice emergency medicine, and is an adjunct professor at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

About the book:

LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You is an educational guidebook into the world of self-leadership. Each chapter connects lessons through inspirational quotes, anecdotal real-life examples, and implemental strategies and solutions. 10 easy-to-read chapters are complete with leadership development strategies John learned throughout his thirty-year career in medicine, business, and law, as well as moving stories from self-leaders around the world. Each chapter concludes with closing summaries and takeaways to solidify the reader’s motivation into action.