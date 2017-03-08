2017 Rebuilding Together Houston Rebuilding Together Houston has given us a great avenue to give back to the community in a meaningful way, says Mike Chowaniec, Project Manager with Gilbane and leader of the RTH Team

On February 3, during Super Bowl 51 weekend, Rebuilding Together and the NFL, hosted a revitalization project to rehabilitate the main section of the historic Independence Heights neighborhood. Over 200 volunteers led efforts in improving/rebuilding a Welcome Center, Food Pantry, Museum, Green Space, and 5 homes.

Gilbane Building Company, as a Super Impact 17 Sponsor, led the rebuilding efforts for Ms. Frances Green’s home. While taking care of relatives 2 years ago, her home was broken into, vandalized, and property was stolen. Since then, the home has been uninhabitable. Over 30 volunteers, in just one day, were able to install new siding and doors, remove yard waste and trash, and paint the entire house. Thanks to those efforts, Ms. Green is much closer to moving back into the house that has been in her family since the beginning of Independence Heights.

Independence Heights is the first self-governing, African American city incorporated in the state of Texas. It is important to revive the neighborhood and keep its history alive, allowing longtime residents to age in place. The creation of a welcome center will allow visitors the opportunity to learn about the neighborhood’s history, beginning in 1905, through its eventual integration into the city of Houston, and its vital role in Houston’s community today.

“Rebuilding Together Houston has given us a great avenue to give back to the community in a meaningful way”, says Mike Chowaniec, Project Manager with Gilbane and leader of the RTH Team, “While our help may only be over a day or a weekend, we can see the real impact it has on these homeowners and their community. Providing our time and skills are the least we can do, to help make a difference. Thanks to Gilbane Building Company Employees Darlene Cowins, Kevin Virag, Jeff Pritchett, and Karl Thompson for taking the time to assist with this project.”

To learn more about Rebuilding Together Houston, visit them on the web at http://www.rebuildinghouston.org.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-run company, Gilbane has more than 50 offices worldwide.