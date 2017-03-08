From left to right: Bindiya Vakil, CEO, Resilinc, Rubik Babakanian, senior vice president and chief procurement officer of Western Digital, and Bill Hurles, Executive Director, Global Supply Chain Res Our goal at Resilinc is to transform risk into a competitive advantage for our customers

The winners of the awards for supply chain resilience and risk management excellence were announced on Wednesday March 1, 2017 at RESILIENCY 2017. The annual conference and awards gala was organized by the Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council in Silicon Valley. This is the industry’s premier platform for awards and recognition for excellence and thought leadership. The Council recognized teams, organizations, educators and individuals contributing to the discipline and practice of supply chain resiliency management.

The Supply Chain Resiliency Excellence award is presented to companies that have successfully embedded Supply Chain Resiliency practice into the very fabric of their operations. The two companies that have consistently advanced and achieved excellence in their supply chain resiliency capabilities since embarking on their journey four years ago are Western Digital and Dell EMC. The Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council, with input from its technical advisor Resilinc, presented the award to supply chain executives from both companies.

Rubik Babakanian, senior vice president and chief procurement officer of Western Digital accepted the award on behalf of Western Digital. Lisa Brady, senior director of sustainability and risk management and Dermot McDonald, Business Continuity Program Manager accepted the award on behalf of Dell EMC.

Evaluation Criteria

Resilinc evaluates companies’ supply chain resiliency programs based on key metrics that the company tracks on an ongoing basis, and maps each company to the appropriate stage of the maturity model. Resilinc’s Supply Chain Resiliency Maturity Model is adopted and adapted from the maturity model developed by Supply Chain Risk Leadership Council. It incorporates five stages of maturity described briefly as detailed in the attached table.

“We believe that companies that are best in class leverage their supply chain resiliency programs to achieve competitive advantage. However, technology and deep supply chain visibility by themselves are not sufficient – weaving supply chain resiliency into the very fabric of day-to-day operations requires executive will, continuous action and extensive change management,” says Ayeena Puri, Director – Customer Success, Resilinc. “Our goal at Resilinc is to transform risk into a competitive advantage for our customers. To achieve this vision, we partner very closely with our customers to make sure that they are continuously focusing on all aspects of their resiliency journey and realizing the true value of their resiliency investments.”

Best in Class Metrics Performance

Resilinc measures and benchmarks customers across key metrics spanning the level of visibility (depth and breadth), the speed of response to problems, the level of internal user and supplier adoption of the program and technology, as well as the speed and effectiveness of event response and recovery.

“My team shares performance on these metrics and comparison to best in class with each customer on a quarterly basis, at our Executive Business Reviews,” says Ranna Rose, vice president of operations at Resilinc. “We consider this an essential element of resiliency programs because what can be measured can be improved. Our executive sponsors want to ensure that their programs continue to grow, thrive and drive competitive advantage.”

Resilinc’s best in class customers demonstrated consistent excellence in most of the metrics tracked. This includes:



98% supplier on-boarding success (on initial survey and subsequent refreshes)

95% or more parts mapped to sites

80% or higher Level 1 sub-tier visibility

100% events analyzed within 2 hours

80% or more suppliers responded to events to confirm impacted vs. not impacted within hours

Broad user adoption, and frequent usage of the system

Remove silos by using technology as system of record

Additional best practices in place:

People

-Risk Governance Board

-Dedicated Supply Chain Risk Management Team established

-Financial incentives for suppliers to invest in resiliency

Process

-Design for resiliency implemented

-BCP and recovery times incorporated in Force Majeure clause in supplier contracts

-Event response playbooks created

-Supplier resiliency incentives and rewards instituted

Technology

-Risk strategies and thresholds defined

-War-room and scenario planning

-Proactive mitigation wizard widely used to track and capture actions

