In the spotlight for QCT at the OCP U.S. Summit is its refreshed Rackgo X lineup for cloud service providers and large enterprise datacenters.

OCP US Summit — Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global leader in hyperscale cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure, today demonstrates its depth of experience and long-standing support of the Open Compute Project by showcasing its new products—including its Rackgo X Open Rack v2 solutions and 19” OCP-compliant servers—at the OCP U.S. Summit in Santa Clara.

The new Open Rack v2 product offerings open the door for QCT customers to embrace the latest high-density low-latency flash technology. They also deliver an unprecedented, high-performance NVLink-enabled solution for deep learning and machine learning.

An array of QCT’s OCP-compliant products is on display in the QCT booth, B05. QCT will introduce its latest contributions to OCP engineering in an Expo Hall presentation today at 3:10 p.m. Attendees can register to win a new Apple watch.

In the spotlight for QCT at the OCP U.S. Summit is its refreshed Rackgo X lineup for cloud service providers and large enterprise datacenters. Rackgo X is a 21" Open Rack v2 solution with a single bus bar design to achieve higher energy and cost efficiencies.



Rackgo X Big Basin is the first pure GPU enclosure that features up to eight SXM2 GPU modules with NVLink support for AI applications.

Rackgo X Lightning Bolt is a 2 OU 3-node, high density, all-NVMe system for Open Rack, featuring up to 48 NVMe SSDs as well as a PCIe direct attached or NVMe over Fabrics solution to fit specific workloads.

Rackgo X Tioga Pass is a 2 OU 3-node compute server based on the next-generation Intel® Xeon® processor family. With its flexible design, Rackgo X Tioga Pass can easily be configured for multi-workload applications.

Also on display in the QCT booth:

OCP-compliant 19” servers including the next generation industrial standard 1U1N server and 2U4N server models based on Tioga Pass design:

- QuantaGrid S52B-1U, the mainstream 1U standard server featuring the next gen OCP-compliant Decathlete motherboard.

- QuantaPlex T52H-2U, a revolutionary front access, high-density 2U4N server featuring the next-generation OCP Tioga Pass motherboard in a flexible chassis design, convertible to standard EIA or OCP platforms.



QCT RSD rack architecture which is the world’s first Intel® RSD solution based on Open Rack v2.

QuantaMesh BMS T7128-IX5 is a new modular switch designed for middle of row and end of row positions to aggregate traffic. Based on the Clos architecture design, the T7128-IX5 is a 6U module switch with up to 128 100G ports and easy software porting characteristics.

Leadership in the Open Compute Project

QCT, an early and avid supporter of the Open Compute Project and collaborator with Facebook on early standards, offers the industry’s broadest lineup of OCP-compliant products. The Open Rack v2 standard—managed by the Open Compute Foundation community—is a technology supported by QCT since its launch.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global datacenter solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation datacenter design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined datacenter solutions as well as servers, storage, switches, integrated racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting edge offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. http://www.QCT.io.