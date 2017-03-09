Steven Drexel, President and CEO of Cornerstone Staffing Solutions

Steven R. Drexel, president and CEO of Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc. (http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com), headquartered in Pleasanton, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ sixth annual Staffing 100 list. This is the third time Drexel has appeared on this list of 100 leadership influencers from across the workforce solutions industry. The 2017 list, comprised of 100 notable influencers, is sponsored by Erecruit.

Staffing Industry Analysts (http://www.staffingindustry.com) (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, developed the list to laud those individuals whose excellence, drive and significant efforts stand out as exemplary in the industry over the past year. The list is not a ranking but a way to recognize leaders for the remarkable impact they make in a variety of ways and through various means across the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem. The expertise included on the list encompasses that of CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, workforce specialists, data scientists and more, hailing from a host of different kinds of companies and lines of service-- from traditional staffing to online platforms to MSP/VMS to RPO.

Those named to the Staffing 100 for the North American 2017 list were honored at a private reception at SIA’s Executive Forum in San Diego last month. The complete list can be found on the Staffing 100 website (http://si100.staffingindustry.com/).

More About Cornerstone Staffing

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions is among the top 134 largest staffing firms in America, as ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts and received Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Award in 2016 a and 2017. Since 2003, Cornerstone has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a $100 million national firm that employs thousands of people at hundreds of companies from coast to coast. Providing candidate searching and job placement for administrative, industrial, technical, sales and transportation positions, Cornerstone truly is where talent and jobs meet. Visit Cornerstone at: http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The company’s proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for its award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

About Erecruit

Erecruit is the leading innovator in enterprise staffing software, VMS and onboarding solutions for large staffing firms and employers. Erecruit uses modern, standards-based technologies to provide a highly scalable and configurable solution that allows today’s best firms to put their clients, candidates and vendors at the heart of their businesses. To learn more, visit http://www.erecruit.com. Erecruit is a trademark of Erecruit Holdings, LLC.

