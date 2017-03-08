Salem Transitional Care Receives Perfect State Survey

Salem Transitional Care, located at 3400 Boone Rd. SE, received perfect results during an unannounced state inspection. Patients recovering from illness or injury receive short-stay, intensive skilled nursing and rehabilitation services in the 53,000-square-foot building.

“We continue to strive to exceed our patient’s expectations and getting perfect results shows how much we value quality care,” says Cheryl Anderson, Administrator. “We continually ask the question “what can we do better” and how can we help our patients reach their goals while they are here at Salem Transitional Care. The perfect survey results give our patients and families confirmation that they have chosen the right facility for the rehabilitation of their loved one. We can say with confidence that we have maintained compliance with our regulatory environment and maintained our standard of care and services.”

The rigorous unannounced inspection is conducted annually by the Oregon Department of Human Services. State inspectors examine over five hundred quality standards including administration, staffing ratios, safety, food and dining services, overall cleanliness of the buildings, resident rights, quality of care and many more. The purpose of the survey is to ensure skilled nursing facilities meet state and federal regulations. The results of the surveys, which are publicly available, serve as a great tool for patients, residents, and families to make informed decisions when searching for care and living options.

“It takes an incredible amount of partnership support to achieve this level of recognition by the state and federal government,” says Anderson. “Each of our business partners and support staff have helped us achieve this goal and it makes us all proud to be part of the Salem community. We love the work that we do and we have a great team at Salem Transitional Care.”

About the Avamere Family of Companies

Founded in 1995 and based in Wilsonville, Oregon, the Avamere Family of Companies began as a single nursing facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. Today, the Avamere Family is comprised of 44 Independent Living, Assisted Living, Transitional Care and Skilled Nursing facilities, over 8,000 employees, and multiple ancillary healthcare companies that provide services including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, home care, home health, primary care, palliative care and hospice. For more information, please visit http://www.avamere.com.