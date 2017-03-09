Itamar Medical WatchPAT

Somnoware, a leading provider of digital health technology, announces that Itamar’s WatchPAT home sleep testing devices are now available with the cloud-based Somnoware sleep management platform. This announcement represents the joining of two leading products in the sleep industry—Somnoware’s powerful cloud-based software with Itamar’s ubiquitous WatchPAT home sleep testing device—to provide greater value to customers.

By using the Somnoware platform, physicians can now email a questionnaire to their patients prior to their appointment. This questionnaire aids with insurance pre-authorization and physicians can identify the risk of sleep apnea prior to their appointments, so that they can send patients home with a study device. By obtaining all contextual data in advance, physicians are able to quickly generate and electronically sign an interpretation report, and place a DME order with a single-mouse click.

The underlying technology that enables Somnoware’s integration with WatchPAT and other similar devices is a browser-based plugin called Somnoware Sleep Device Interface (SDI). Once this plugin has been installed on a computer, physicians can directly checkout a patient simply by plugging a WatchPAT device to their computer and automatically export the study data to the cloud. Once a patient’s study data is uploaded, the device automatically becomes available to a new patient. When a report is ready for interpretation or delayed, an instant notification is sent. Physicians, as a result, are able to quickly read diagnosis and titration reports, and implement strategies for increasing therapy adherence—improving long-term patient care.

“We are very excited about our integration with Itamar Medical. This enables physicians to spend more time taking care of patients and less time transferring data,” says Suresh Kodoor, Assistant Vice President of Engineering. “With our cloud-based platform, physicians can review sleep study reports, PSG charts, and therapy adherence at any time—even during their one-on-one patient visits.”

As the industry’s leading sleep health management platform, Somnoware is currently used by one in five sleep physicians in the United States. It is available in two versions—Somnoware for Physicians and Somnoware for Sleep Centers. Physicians receive instant access to sleep test data, e-signature capability, one-click DME ordering, CPAP compliance data, and the ability to conduct end-to-end patient care management. Sleep centers can automate their complete workflow including scheduling at multiple centers, inventory management, automated reporting, therapy ordering, and AASM accreditation.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit https://lp.somnoware.com/watchpat or contact Raj Misra at media(at)Somnoware(dot)com.



About Somnoware

Somnoware is transforming sleep health management by accelerating diagnostics and increasing therapy adherence. It automates sleep testing processes, provides actionable data and predictive insights to physicians, and drives patient engagement. The company's customer base includes leading health systems, independent sleep centers, and sleep services companies. Somnoware is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, please visit http://www.somnoware.com or follow us on twitter @somnoware.