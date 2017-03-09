Pragiti today announced it is the recipient of the SAP® Hybris® 2017 Partner of the Year Award for Service Delivery, Americas. Awards were presented by SAP Hybris to the top-performing partners in 2016 that have made outstanding contributions to driving customers’ digital transformation. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP Hybris – helping organizations adopt innovation easily to attract, retain and grow a profitable customer base.

The award recognizes Pragiti for delivering numerous customer successes in 2016 across different industries, geographies, channels and solution types.

"In a channel-agnostic world, Pragiti works closely with SAP Hybris in providing organizations with a consistent, compelling and contextual experience for their customers – for their online and offline journey. For our innovative work, project successes and customer delight to be recognized and appreciated by SAP is highly motivating to us and the hundreds of Pragitians who work diligently to make our clients win in the digital world," said Praveen Pahwa, Founder & CEO at Pragiti.

Selected from SAP Hybris’ broad partner ecosystem, nominations for the SAP Hybris Partner of the Year Awards were based on internal SAP data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP Hybris representatives determined winning partners in each category according to a number of criteria including joint sales achievement, customer case studies and consultant certifications. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall partner performance by geography, innovation, service delivery and newcomer.

A Gold-level partner since 2011, Pragiti has been delivering digital disruption solutions – in partnership with SAP Hybris – for global brands that power everyday lives. These include cosmetics, active lifestyle clothes, sunglasses, prescription lenses, scientific instruments, medical equipment, farming products, education aids or steel processing.

Pragiti received its award during the SAP Hybris LIVE: Digital Summit conference, an annual gathering bringing together thousands of professionals from across the globe who are involved in the customer journey, ranging from marketers and developers to senior executives. The one-day event contains both digital and physical elements with streamed and recorded sessions from three locations: Singapore, Munich and New York. The event focuses on the overarching theme of “Go Beyond Disruption.”

About Pragiti

Pragiti, Inc. is a leading eCommerce solutions and services company focused exclusively on providing channel-agnostic solutions based on SAP Hybris to its global clients. As an SAP Hybris Gold partner, Hybris Market Extend partner and SAP Hybris product development partner, Pragiti is the eCommerce partner for several well-known brands across multiple industries including auto, cosmetics, eye care, fitness, home improvement, manufacturing & distribution, medical equipment, specialty apparel, etc.

