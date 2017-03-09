Elnaz Sarraf Named 2017 Woman of Influence by Pet Age Magazine

Elnaz Sarraf has been named a winner in the 2017 Pet Age Women of Influence awards program. The awards program is produced by Pet Age, a national publication covering all things in the pet industry, providing the latest industry news and more.

The Women of Influence awards program honors women leaders who are influential in the pet manufacturing or servicing industry. Successful candidates will have a solid reputation based on experience, integrity and leadership and have a proven track record of accomplishments. To qualify, a nominee had to meet selection criteria that included working in the pet industry and possessing significant authority for decision making within a company or organization.

"It is truly an honor to receive such a recognition by Pet Age," said Elnaz Sarraf. "Parenting four adorable cats has helped me understand their needs and be able to contribute to the pet community around the world. Therefore, receiving this award encourages me to dedicate more resource to the pet community and ensure their well-being."

The Women of Influence award winners will be profiled in an awards article inserted in the May issue of Pet Age. To learn about iBaby and iFamCare products check https://www.ibabylabs.com and https://www.iFamCare.com

About iBaby:

iBaby is an innovator of high-end Wi-Fi connected home devices for babies, families, and pets. Since 2011, we have been at stores and online at Apple, Target Stores, Babies R Us Stores, Walmart Stores, Best Buy, Amazon, Nordstrom, Buy Buy Baby, and more. Backed strongly by venture capitals, we are on a mission to change people's lives so they make smarter and healthier decisions. Our product lines consist of baby monitors, home and pet cameras, and world's smartest air monitor and smallest ion purifier. iBaby products have won many prestigious awards from tech and parenting industries.

We have been featured on Forbes, Huffington Post, CNET, TechCrunch, Examiner, Mashable, Glamour Fashion Magazine and we have been on TV such as Good Morning America show, Today's show, and HGTV. iBaby is an Inc 5000 company which places the company at the top 5000 fastest growing private companies in the country!