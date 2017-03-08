“We are very honored to be named a Best Channel Vendor for 2017, by our channel partners” stated Stefano Fabbri, Head of Group Channel Organization. “Datalogic firmly believes in working together with our channel partners to create growth."

Datalogic, a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets, and world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors, vision systems and laser marking equipment, is proud to announce that it has been named a Best Channel Vendor for 2017 by Business Solutions Magazine.

Business Solutions Magazine (BSM) conducted a survey of their VAR subscribers during the first two weeks of October 2016. A total of 5,382 validated votes were cast ranking vendor partners on a scale of 0(worst) to 5 (Best) in 7 categories. The categories were: sevice/support, channel friendly, channel program, product features, product reliability, product innovation and adequate VAR margins.

Datalogic scored well in all seven categories and placed high in four specific divisions:



Product Features

Product Reliability

Channel Friendly

Channel Program

“We are very honored to be named a Best Channel Vendor for 2017, by our channel partners” stated Stefano Fabbri, Head of Group Channel Organization. “Datalogic firmly believes in working together with our channel partners to create growth, strengthened market positions and mutual success. Our Partner Advantage Program is designed to recognize the individual strengths of our partners allowing them to maximize their profitability, while offering them great technology solutions. We are proud of this vote of confidence from our partners, and look towards a strong and successful 2017 together.”

Datalogic has been recognized annually as a Best Channel Vendor in the BSM survey giving credence to their dedication for providing partners with quality products, services, and support tools to bolster their success in the market place. Resellers including VAR, MSP and ISV enterprises can learn more and join the Datalogic Partner Advantage Program online.

Datalogic Group is a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets. As a world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking systems, Datalogic offers innovative solutions for a full range of applications in the retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. With products used in over a third of world’s supermarkets and points of sale, airports, shipping and postal services, Datalogic is in a unique position to deliver solutions that can make life easier and more efficient for people. Datalogic S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI, is headquartered in Lippo di Calderara di Reno (Bologna). Datalogic Group as of today employs about 2,500 members of staff worldwide distributed in 30 countries. In 2015 Datalogic Group achieved revenues for 535,1 million Euro and invested over 48 million Euro in Research and Development with a portfolio of about 1,200 patents and pending patent applications in multiple jurisdictions. For more news and information on Datalogic, please visit http://www.datalogic.com.

