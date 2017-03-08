EROAD Supports Regional Transportation Plan in Three Oregon Counties

Data that enabled the creation of this map illustrating real time movement of truck traffic over the highway system can be provided by EROAD to a variety of government agencies worldwide to support a The better we understand where and when freight moves the better we can prioritize our transportation projects.

EROAD, a global technology provider of fleet management, electronic tax reporting and ELD compliance solutions for the transportation industry, today announced it has supported the 2018 Regional Transportation Plan under development by Metro, a regional agency that serves more than 1.5 million people in three Oregon counties including Portland and 23 other cities. Metro is currently updating its plan to provide a coordinated vision and approach for enhancing freight and goods movement.

“Metro recently updated its freight model using anonymized data supplied by EROAD,” said Bud Reiff, a principal transportation researcher and modeler for Metro. “The better we understand where and when freight moves the better we can prioritize our transportation projects. The data from EROAD filled a gap we have tried to fill unsuccessfully for years and enabled an improved modeling capability that is already shaping how greater Portland is planning future projects.”

For the Metro model EROAD provided data from 2,000 vehicles that made 45,000 trips from September 6 through 20, 2016. The detailed information EROAD is helping Metro create a better understanding of truck travel patterns on an average day, including the number of trips made, miles traveled, travel time, and duration of stops for trucks used by a variety of local industries.

“With that information, we hope to help trucks move more quickly, safely and easily in the future,” Reiff said. “People in greater Portland know that when it comes to our economy, time is money. A growing population and an aging transportation system mean more people and freight are spending more time stuck in traffic.”

Oregon and Portland’s geographic location make it a key component of U.S. west coast logistics, serving as a major hub for domestic and international freight movement. Trucking accounts for 77 percent of freight moves in the region.

For the Metro study EROAD presented aggregated information so individual carriers were not identified. Based on highly accurate GPS location information, the statistically valid data detailed traffic and road congestion patterns impacting freight hauling trucks.

“The Metro study illustrates how EROAD data can be used by government agencies, which traditionally struggle to acquire that information from motor carriers and shippers, frustrating their planning efforts,” said Gail Levario, vice president, strategy and market development at EROAD. “By collecting anonymous data we can provide valuable information to states and regions across the country that need precision information for transportation planning studies.”

About EROAD

Founded in 2000, EROAD is a global technology provider of operational, road use and fuel tax management and compliance solutions for the transportation industry. Headquartered in New Zealand with North American offices in Portland, Oregon, EROAD’s advanced technology set the standard as the first GPS-based service provider to offer a government-approved electronic tax reporting solution in North America. This highly accurate and trusted technology is used to meet the compliance needs of fleets worldwide, including the 2017 FMCSA electronic logging device (ELD) mandate in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.EROAD.com.