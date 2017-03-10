"I want to thank BLF, a true 'Partner for Your Ambitions', for its valuable contribution to this project of Tripoli Mina and its long-standing support to our mission." stated Liliane Tyan, President of Help Lebanon Association

Banque Libano-Française (BLF) with the Association “Help Lebanon” contributed in the rehabilitation of 60 residential facades in Tripoli Mina, for the past two years. This initiative aimed to revitalize the area while fostering the welfare of its residents, contributing to the development of more than 100 local businesses and raising community awareness about heritage preservation.

“Help Lebanon projects have gained momentum thanks to fruitful partnerships between the Association, the residents of the regions where we are operating, the Municipalities, and the sponsors. I want to thank BLF, a true 'Partner for Your Ambitions', for its valuable contribution to this project of Tripoli Mina and its long-standing support to our mission.” stated Liliane Tyan, President of Help Lebanon Association.

To date, Help Lebanon rehabilitated more than 10,000 residential facades in more than 200 areas in Lebanon. Since 2005, Banque Libano-Française teamed up with Help Lebanon and rehabilitated more than 500 residential buildings in several areas. In 2017, it will contribute to the rehabilitation of a neighborhood located on the seaside in Saida.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFjm_wdUQ9w