ProtectaPet Pro Dog Run Thanks to ProtectaPet’s top-quality products doing a cracking job on site we’ll be able to keep the dogs in our care well exercised and safe, and enjoying fresh air every day that they’re here.

ProtectaPet have donated the showcase dog run, which has a retail value of £8,000 including professional installation, to Manchester Dogs’ Home. Eve Davies, Communications Director, places animal welfare firmly at the heart of the business strategy, saying ‘Manchester Dogs’ Home is the ideal location for the inaugural ProtectaPet Pro dog run as they undergo renovations following the criminal fire two years ago. Many of the dogs awaiting adoption cannot be walked off the lead and so this new dog run offers the optimum chance of being able to stretch their legs outside of their pen.’ The target market includes dog boarding kennels, dog rescue centres and high intensity specialist dog containment compounds.

Simon Davies BSc, Operations Director and lead product designer, says: ‘Traditionally, dog runs have been made using chain link fencing primarily designed for tennis courts. I saw a real market need for secure dog fencing designed specifically to keep dogs safe. Our innovative steel fencing is galvanised and powder coated black for optimum longevity in British weather and quality aesthetics. The system is modular so that it can meet the client’s individual requirements to suit the topography of the land and the purpose of the dog containment. Bespoke options include polycarbonate rooves, access corridors, double 'dog-lock' gates and opaque screening for disease prevention.’

Steve Mapley, Manager of Manchester Dogs’ Home, says: ‘Thanks to ProtectaPet’s top-quality products doing a cracking job on site we’ll be able to keep the dogs in our care well exercised and safe, and enjoying fresh air every day that they’re here. The exercise and stimulation of being able to run around outside is what keeps our dogs in good health, in good spirits and re-home-able, so this is essential for us – and literally thousands of dogs are set to benefit from this amazing donation of equipment and time from ProtectaPet. A huge thank you to Simon and his team from all of us at Manchester Dogs’ Home!’

ENDS

*Press enquiries to Eve Davies, Communications Director, ProtectaPet tel 07858 757847

**The ProtectaPet Pro range will on view at Crufts this weekend, Hall 1, Stand 158

***ProtectaPet was inaugurated as a Ltd and VAT registered company in May 2014. The rapidly growing company has doubled in size year on year based on the principles of simple but effective design for pet safety. The company is owned and managed by Simon and Eve Davies. Simon, who is Operations Director, graduated in product design and worked in mechanical engineering before specialising in pet containment fencing. Dr Eve Davies, Communications Director, manages affiliations with the UKs leading animal charities including International Cat Care, Wood Green and the Mayhew. The company has spent eight years optimising their patented products to make a unique offering of the best combination of quality and value in dog and cat containment systems.