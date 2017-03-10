Swiss FTS Achieves Relativity Best in Service Designation

Swiss FTS is a leading provider of eDiscovery and IT forensic services, based in the heart of Europe and serving clients across the globe. Their focus on delivering high quality services and excellent value to their clients has seen Swiss FTS rapidly grow from a local innovative and effective start-up into a truly global company, with partnerships around the world. Swiss FTS operates the only data center in Continental Europe with Relativity Best in Service status.

“We are extremely proud of everything that our team has accomplished over the past few years,” said Rogier Teo, partner and co-founder of Swiss FTS. “The rate at which we have grown has been beyond our expectations, and our success is a direct result of the effort and dedication that the Swiss FTS team and our partners have put into their work. Swiss FTS wouldn’t be in the strong position we are today without the contributions of partners such as kCura, and we would like to thank them for being part of the Swiss FTS success story.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for their duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

“We believe attaining recertification as a Best in Service partner is a great achievement, and a mark of distinction,” said George Orr. “Swiss FTS has proven to be an exemplar in customer service and product expertise.”

About Swiss FTS

Swiss FTS specializes in IT Forensics, Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) and Information Governance. Our team has many years of experience in the design, implementation and management of national and international eDiscovery and IT Forensics projects of various sizes and industries. Through this experience Swiss FTS has the practical know-how to handle a great variety of technical and legislative challenges that come with such sensitive projects. As our client we can therefore offer you ­efficient, customized solutions which serve your individual needs. Please contact Swiss FTS at info(at)swiss-fts.com or visit https://www.swiss-fts.com for more information.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 12,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform—with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura.com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.