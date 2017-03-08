Cornerstone/TransVault Due to acute compliance and privacy issues, Finance has become a focused vertical as those organizations require a trusted advisor with experience of handling the inherent complexities and unplanned difficulties that arise when migrating...

TransVault, the leading developer of email archive migration solutions in conjunction with Cornerstone Technologies, a leading provider of services focused on design, deployment, migration and management of IT workloads for Enterprise customers, today announced a new initiative targeting the financial sector to ensure that enterprise customers fully consider a pre-planned strategy when moving their legacy email records to the Cloud.

Dennis Sherwood, vice president of sales and marketing at Cornerstone Technologies explains, “We greatly value our strong partnership with Transvault. Together, we’ve been delivering IT services to all industry segments for years.” Continued Sherwood, “Due to acute compliance and privacy issues, Finance has become a focused vertical as those organizations require a trusted advisor with experience of handling the inherent complexities and unplanned difficulties that arise when migrating critical workloads to the Cloud.”

Cornerstone Technologies and TransVault began their partnership years ago, delivering services for customers migrating an archive whether on-prem or to the Cloud. As a company that is rooted in the design, implementation and the transformation of enterprise company’s IT, Cornerstone Technologies prides itself on staying at the forefront of innovation and working seamlessly with technology partners. TransVault is a leader in the archive migration space and this new initiative further demonstrates their collaborative ingenuity and commitment to share their many combined successes and best practices that are a direct result of servicing financial institutions.

“As a 100 percent channel company, we always lean on the support of our services partners for the implementation of our solutions when contending with a complex archive migration project”, said Richard Marshall, channel sales director at TransVault. “Cornerstone Technologies is a key services delivery partner that has a specialty in Finance, one that we believe needs to be voiced in the marketplace. Finance organizations should read through the strategy and incorporate these vital steps in the discovery portion of any data migration project”, concluded Marshall.

