The new OnSync flat UI

Digital Samba, SL announced that it has released version 5.0.6 of OnSync: its award-winning, all-in-one web conferencing solution for sales presentations, webinars, training sessions, or any other invitation-only or company-wide communications event.

Unlike conventional web conferencing tools that are limited by inefficient codecs and bandwidth constraints, and that require complex and costly on-premise installations, OnSync is completely browser-based, cross-platform and mobile. Users simply enter a private online meeting room to enjoy a professional-grade, high quality video and audio experience.

Like its predecessor version 5.0 that launched in mid-2016, the new version of OnSync 5.0.6 offers major new improvements, including the improvement of the Admin dashboard and the MP4 recorder, added the ability to define panel sets and workspaces through API and reduced spacing in the new flat UI to create more space for content. Key new and enhanced features include the capacity to:



Added a server configuration property that determines whether a users role change persists between logins.

Improved the Admin dashboard so that the percentage links to view the storage details are displayed now as clickable and descriptions for percentage of contracted file storage and for percentage of contracted recording storage was added.

Added a visible notification that mail sending is in progress when scheduling an event.

Added the ability to define panel sets and workspaces through API.

Added a confirmation email before changing e-mail address in AC.

The audit logs got extended to provide more information about users.

In addition, OnSync 5.0.6 features several usability and UX improvements in-room:



The MP4 recorder now performs a hardware check to determine whether your PC meets the minimum requirements. This helps to ensure that recordings are created without any issues.

Reduced spacing in the new flat UI to create more space for content.

Various design changes to simplify the handling and improve the usability.

Lobby is now supported with telephone audio.

More information about OnSync 5.0.6, including detailed feature descriptions, demo videos, use cases, technical specifications, reseller information, and pricing options is available at http://www.digitalsamba.com. A 30-day free trial is available on all plans.